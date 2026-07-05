International career

Shamim Hossain Patowari, born on September 2, 2000, in Chandpur Zilla, Bangladesh, is a Bangladeshi cricketer. He began his international cricket career in July 2021 when he played for the Bangladesh national team against Zimbabwe.

Shamim's passion for cricket started early. He joined the Chandpur Cricket Academy at the age of 12 or 13. His mentor, Shamim Faroki, remembers Shamim's fearlessness. According to Faroki, even in difficult conditions, Shamim would dive to save runs or catch the ball without hesitation. The uneven field of the Chandpur Zilla Stadium didn't stop him. This bold attitude made him stand out from other players. Faroki noted how different Shamim's approach was compared to others, showing his commitment and bravery from a young age.

2019

December: Shamim was included in the Bangladesh squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2021

February: Shamim was chosen for the Bangladesh Emerging squad for the series against the Ireland Wolves.

June: He joined Bangladesh's T20I squad for the series against Zimbabwe.

July 23, 2021: Shamim made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Harare. He scored 29 runs from 13 balls.

July 25, 2021: In the third T20I match, Shamim scored an unbeaten 31 runs from 15 balls to help Bangladesh win the series 2–1.

September 2021: Shamim was named in Bangladesh's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2023

March: Shamim was added to Bangladesh’s ODI squad for the series against England. He was also selected for the T20I series against Ireland.

March 31, 2023: In the third T20I against Ireland, Shamim scored 51 runs from 42 balls, marking his first T20I half-century.

August 2023: He was named to Bangladesh's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.

September 3, 2023: Shamim made his ODI debut against Afghanistan during the 2023 Asia Cup. He hit a six on the first delivery he faced, becoming the first Bangladeshi to do so in ODI cricket.

2024

December 19, 2024: Shamim played his last T20I against the West Indies. He scored 2 runs from 4 balls.

ODI Career (as of 2024)

Matches Played: 4

Runs Scored: 33

Batting Average: 8

Fours: 0

Sixes: 2

Most Recent ODI (September 2023): Shamim contributed 1 run from 5 balls in a match against India at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

T20I Career (as of 2024)

Matches Played: 22

Runs Scored: 318

Batting Average: 23

Fours: 29

Sixes: 11

Most Recent T20I (December 2024): Shamim scored 2 runs from 4 balls in a match against the West Indies at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown.

Leagues Participation

Shamim Hossain has played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for a few seasons. He was part of the Chattogram Challengers team in the 2021/22 season. In the 2023/24 season, he joined the Rangpur Riders. For the 2025 season, Shamim will play for the Chittagong Kings.

Bangladesh Premier League

Shamim Hossain has been an important player in the Bangladesh Premier League, representing teams like Chattogram Challengers and Rangpur Riders. His performances with the bat and his electric fielding have made him a standout player in the league. Below is a summary of his participation in the BPL:

Year Team Notes 2021/22 Chattogram Challengers Shamim scored 52 runs in a match against Minister Group Dhaka, helping his team win by 3 runs. He was named Player of the Match. 2023/24 Rangpur Riders Scored 71 runs from 51 balls in an Eliminator match against Fortune Barishal, helping Rangpur Riders win by 4 wickets. 2024 Rangpur Riders In a qualifying match against Fortune Barishal, Shamim scored 59 runs from 24 balls, including 4 fours and 5 sixes. 2025 Chittagong Kings Scored 79 runs from 47 balls, also hitting 4 fours and 9 sixes, becoming the top scorer for his team.

Domestic career

Shamim Hossain began his first-class career with Chittagong Division in the 2017-18 National Cricket League, debuting from September 15-18, 2017. He played his first List A match for Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan on March 8, 2019, in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. He also made his T20 debut for Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan in the same season, on February 25, 2019.

Shamim has been a part of several teams, such as Bangladesh U19, Gemcon Khulna, Bangladesh Emerging Team, and Bangladesh Cricket Board XI. He also played for Chattogram Challengers and Rangpur Riders in domestic T20 competitions.

In March 2025, Shamim took two wickets in a match for Prime Bank Cricket Club against Brothers Union in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). He was named Player of the Match in a game between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club on March 3, 2025.

Records and achievements

Shamim Hossain has earned several important records throughout his cricket career.

December 2019: He was selected for Bangladesh's squad for the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. The team won the tournament, defeating India in the final.

2015: Shamim joined BKSP, which played a key role in his cricket development.

2020: Although he didn't meet the fitness standards for the Under-19 World Cup, Shamim stayed in South Africa to witness his team's historic victory.

High-Performance Unit: He scored 130 runs in four innings against Ireland Wolves and impressed with an 11-ball 28 in a T20 match.

Personal life

Shamim Hossain's personal life includes his family, financial details, and a few controversies.

Family

Shamim married Yousra Jahan Noor in 2022. He is the youngest of five children. His father, a businessman, allowed him to pursue cricket but emphasized that it should not interfere with his education.

Finances

Shamim's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Scandals

Shamim was involved in an incident during the Under-19 World Cup final. Along with Towhid Hridoy, Rakibul Hasan from Bangladesh, and Indian players Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, he was charged with violating the ICC Code of Conduct. The players received suspensions ranging from four to 10 matches.

Fans

Shamim has 136k followers on Instagram.