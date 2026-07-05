Taranjeet Singh

Taranjeet Singh

all rounder

Full name:Taranjeet Singh
Nationality:Romania

Teams

2024 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings2424
Overs79.079.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs531531
Wickets2929
Avg18.3118.31
SR16.3416.34
Eco6.726.72
BB44
4w22
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings2424
Not outs22
Runs815815
Balls Faced476476
Avg37.0437.04
SR171.21171.21
Fours9595
Fifties55
Sixies4242
Highest110110
Hundreds11

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