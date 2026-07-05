Taranjeet Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Taranjeet Singh
|Nationality:
|Romania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|24
|24
|Overs
|79.0
|79.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|531
|531
|Wickets
|29
|29
|Avg
|18.31
|18.31
|SR
|16.34
|16.34
|Eco
|6.72
|6.72
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|24
|24
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|815
|815
|Balls Faced
|476
|476
|Avg
|37.04
|37.04
|SR
|171.21
|171.21
|Fours
|95
|95
|Fifties
|5
|5
|Sixies
|42
|42
|Highest
|110
|110
|Hundreds
|1
|1