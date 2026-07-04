Blue Devils Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

Blue Devils

Simmons, Lendl

Trinidad and Tobago

Pierre, Khary

Trinidad and Tobago

Mohan, Vikash

Trinidad and Tobago

Muhammad, Uthman

Trinidad and Tobago

Goolie, Jyd Uri

Manick, Justin

Gabriel, Shannon

Trinidad and Tobago

Emrit, Rayad

Trinidad and Tobago

Pooran, Kamil

Williams, Daniel

Stewart, Navin

Kallicharan, Kirstan

Trinidad and Tobago

Lamont, Christopher

Jamaica

Mohan, Vikash

Katwaroo, Steven

Ramsaran, Kristopher

Castro, Teshwan

Mills, Jabari

Belcon, Mario

Bidaisee, Navin

Gomez, Antonio

Nicholson, Ewart

Trinidad and tobago

Lewis, Shaaron

Thurton, Crystian

Ali, Adrian

Jaipaul, Ricky

Alfred, Aaron

Ramdial, Brendon

Charles, Dejourn Devyne

Isaac, Keon Anton

Glasgow, Kiedel

Patrick, Matthew

Ramdoo, Kyle

Ramlal, Nick Anderson

Samkaran, Jordan Nigel

Roopchand, Kyle

Ramnath, Rajeev Sachin