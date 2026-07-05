Uma Chetry News View all Go beyond the basics with Uma Chetry, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter. We've gathered insights into her training focus on T20 powerplay acceleration and the core motivation to become India's most destructive and dependable opening spark plug.

International career

2023: Represented India A in the ACC Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in June. Received her first senior call-up in July for the T20I series against Bangladesh. In September, joined India’s squad for the 2022 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, where India won the gold medal.

2024: Made her WT20I debut on July 7 against South Africa in Chennai. The match ended with no result, but she impressed with a sharp stumping to dismiss Tazmin Brits after an earlier no-ball error. Later in July, took part in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, where India finished as runners-up after a narrow defeat to Sri Lanka in the final. Played a total of seven T20Is during the year.

2025: Joined India’s main World Cup squad in September after Yastika Bhatia was ruled out with injury. Made her WODI debut on October 26 against Bangladesh at DY Patil Stadium, receiving cap number 157. Although the match ended with no result, it marked her first official ODI appearance. On November 2, 2025, India won its first Women’s Cricket World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the final, and Chetry was part of the victorious team.

Leagues Participation

Women’s Premier League (WPL)

Year Team Notes 2024 UP Warriorz Joined as replacement for Vrinda Dinesh; made WPL debut 2025 UP Warriorz Retained by the team; continued as wicket-keeper-batter

Domestic career

Records and achievements

2022: Won the gold medal with the India Women at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou.

2023: Represented India A in the ACC Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

2024: Made her international T20 debut for India on July 7 against South Africa, receiving cap number 83. Joined the UP Warriorz franchise in the Women’s Premier League as a replacement for Vrinda Dinesh on March 4.

2025: Made her ODI debut on October 26 against Bangladesh, earning cap number 157. Became a member of India’s World Cup–winning team, as India secured the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 title.

By 2025: Played 9 WPL matches, scored 80 runs with an average of 13.33, strike rate of 78.43, and a highest score of 24.

Recognized as the first woman cricketer from Assam and the entire North-East region to represent India in women’s international cricket.

Personal life

Family

Finance

Scandals

Fans

Uma Chetry was born on July 27, 2002, in Kandulimari village, Bokakhat, Golaghat district, Assam. She is a right-handed batter and wicket-keeper who represents India. Her journey to international cricket started in 2023 and quickly led her to become part of India’s World Cup–winning side in 2025.By the end of 2025, Uma Chetry had played seven WT20Is and one WODI for India. Her rise from Assam’s local circuits to representing the national team shows her steady progress and commitment to the game, establishing her as one of India’s brightest young wicket-keepers.Uma Chetry entered franchise cricket through the Women’s Premier League (WPL), becoming one of the first players from Assam to feature in the competition.Uma Chetry joined the UP Warriorz franchise ahead of the 2024 WPL season as a replacement for Vrinda Dinesh. That debut marked a key moment for her and for Assam cricket, as few players from the region had reached such a level before. She stayed with the team throughout the 2024 season and took part in several matches as a wicket-keeper-batter.Uma Chetry represents Assam Women in India’s domestic cricket and plays as a right-handed wicket-keeper-batter. She entered Assam’s age-group structure around 2015, when she was 13, and later advanced to the senior team. Since then, she has been part of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy and the Women’s Senior T20 Trophy. She has held both batting and wicket-keeping duties, often placed in the top or middle order. Reports from domestic competitions mention her as one of Assam’s most reliable players, maintaining a strike rate close to 88 in a recent T20 season. In franchise cricket, she joined UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2024 as a replacement for Vrinda Dinesh. By 2025, she had played nine league matches, scoring 80 runs at 13.33 and a high score of 24. By the end of 2025, Uma Chetry had established herself as a dependable performer for Assam and a recognized player in the WPL.Uma Chetry has become one of the most recognized young wicket-keeper-batters from India’s North-East region.Uma Chetry keeps her private life modest and closely tied to her roots in Assam. Media attention around her mainly focuses on her cricket achievements and her journey from a small village in the North-East to international success.Her father, Lok Bahadur Chetry, works as a farmer, and her mother, Deepa Chetry, is a homemaker. She has four brothers and no sisters. She is unmarried and has no children. Uma’s family continues to live in Kandulimari village, Bokakhat, Assam.Her primary source of income is the Women’s Premier League (WPL). In 2024, she joined UP Warriorz as a mid-season replacement for Vrinda Dinesh at a base price of ₹10 lakh, and she was retained by the same franchise for the 2025 season. Under the BCCI equal pay structure introduced in 2022, women cricketers receive ₹15 lakh for a Test, ₹6 lakh for an ODI, and ₹3 lakh for a T20I match.There are no records of controversies or disciplinary cases involving Uma Chetry. Her public image remains clean, and she is recognized as a disciplined and humble athlete.Uma maintains a verified Instagram account @uma_chetry with about 12,000 followers and more than 120 posts as of November 2025. Her feed focuses on cricket, match highlights, and team updates, with occasional glimpses into training sessions. Her follower numbers increased after her India T20I debut, World Cup selection, and World Cup 2025 win.