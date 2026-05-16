Usman Khan News View all For those who are ready to get to know the cricketer Usman Khan, we have prepared the latest news about him: which tournaments he plans to participate in, the results of matches already played, and what helps him achieve them. Pakistan T20I Tri Series | Sri Lanka qualify for final with thrilling six-run win over Pakistan Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by six runs in the final league game of the T20I Tri Series in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Kamil Mishara’s swashbuckling half-century helped the visitors to a formidable total before Dushmantha Chameera ensured their passage into the final with a stunning four-wicket spell. Usman Khan Pakistan T20I Tri Series | Twitter reacts as Pakistan survives scare before beating Zimbabwe in thrilling game Usman Khan Watch, PSL 2025 | High-five goes wrong as Ubaid Shah smashes Usman Khan’s head in hilarious celebration Usman Khan PAK vs IRE | Twitter chants 'typical Pakistan' after collision leaves Shaheen and Usman wincing in pain Usman Khan IND vs PAK | Twitter abuzz as itchy Kohli chases outside off delivery as Naseem draws first blood

International career

Born on May 10, 1995, in Farooqabad, Usman Khan’s journey to international cricket has been one of resilience, dedication, and overcoming setbacks. Despite early struggles in domestic circuits and time spent working in the UAE, he eventually earned his place in the Pakistan national team, making his international debut in 2024.

2024

April 18: Made his T20I debut for Pakistan against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

May: Included in Pakistan's squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Continued to feature in T20I matches as part of Pakistan’s core batting lineup.

2025

March 26: Played his last recorded T20I match (as of now) against New Zealand in Wellington.

March 29: Made his ODI debut against New Zealand in Napier.

April 5: Featured in his last recorded ODI (as of now) against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Leagues Participation

Usman Khan has joined teams in different T20 leagues. In the Pakistan Super League, he played for Quetta Gladiators in 2021. In 2023, he moved to Multan Sultans and stayed with them after that. In Bangladesh, he took part in the Premier League as a player for Chattogram Challengers in 2023 and later joined Chittagong Kings in 2025. His matches in these leagues helped more players and coaches notice him.

Pakistan Super League

Usman Khan played in the Pakistan Super League for the first time in 2021. He was part of the Quetta Gladiators and scored 22 runs in the 14th match on March 3. His team won that game against Multan Sultans. He did not appear in the 2022 season. In 2023, he joined Multan Sultans. On March 11, he scored 120 runs from 43 balls against Quetta. It was the fastest century in the league’s history, reached in 36 balls. It also became the highest score in the first 10 overs of a T20 match. In 2024, he stayed with Multan. He scored 100 runs from 50 balls against Islamabad United and later 106 from 59 balls against Karachi Kings. That match ended with a 20-run win. In the final, he added 57 runs. He finished the season with 430 runs and ranked second by total runs scored.

Year Team Notes 2021 Quetta Gladiators Scored 22 runs on March 3. Helped win against Multan. 2022 — Did not play in the tournament. 2023 Multan Sultans Scored 120 off 43 balls vs Quetta. Fastest century in PSL (36 balls). Highest score in first 10 overs. 2024 Multan Sultans 100 vs Islamabad, 106 vs Karachi, 57 in final. Reached 430 runs in total, second-best in the season. 2025 Multan Sultans Still part of the team. Full stats for the season are not available yet.

Bangladesh Premier League

Usman Khan played for Chattogram Challengers in the 2022–2023 season. On January 9, 2023, he scored 103 runs from 58 balls in a match against Khulna Tigers. The team won by 9 wickets. On February 7, 2023, Usman played in the 37th match against Dhaka Dominators, helping his team win by 15 runs. In the 2024–2025 season, Usman joined Chittagong Kings. On January 3, 2025, he scored 123 runs from 62 balls against Durbar Rajshahi at Shere Bangla Stadium. He hit 13 fours and 6 sixes. The team reached 219 runs in 20 overs. This was Usman Khan’s best score in T20 cricket and the fourth-highest score in BPL history.

Year Team Notes 2023 Chattogram Challengers Scored 103 vs Khulna on Jan 9. Won by 9 wickets. Scored again in win vs Dhaka on Feb 7. 2024 — Did not participate in this season. 2025 Chittagong Kings Scored 123 off 62 balls vs Durbar Rajshahi. Fourth-highest score in BPL history. Team total: 219 in 20 overs.

Domestic career

Usman Khan began his domestic cricket career in 2017 with Karachi Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He debuted in List A cricket in April 2023 for Agrani against Prime Bank. In March 2021, he played his first T20 match for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In 2012, Khan moved to Karachi and joined the Pakistan Cricket Club. He played under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, performing as an opening batsman and wicket-keeper. He excelled in Ramzan tournaments and was named Player of the Tournament at the Moin Khan Academy competition. These performances led to his selection in the PSL.

In November 2022, Khan signed with the Chattogram Challengers for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022-23. He scored his first T20 century on January 9, 2023, making 103 runs off 58 balls against Khulna Tigers, which helped his team win by 9 wickets.

Khan set a PSL record in March 2023 with the fastest century, reaching 100 runs in just 36 balls. He scored two more centuries in the same season, finishing with 430 runs in 7 matches for Multan Sultans, averaging 107.5 runs. In April 2024, he joined Pakistan’s national training camp and played his first T20 match for Pakistan against New Zealand on April 18, 2024.

Records and achievements

Usman Khan has reached several impressive milestones in his cricket career, earning recognition for his achievements in various tournaments.

Fastest Double Century in List A: Khan scored 201 runs off 132 balls during the President’s Cup. This set a record for the fastest double century in List A cricket.

Fastest Century in PSL: On March 11, 2023, Khan scored 100 runs in just 36 balls in a Pakistan Super League match, setting a new record for the fastest century in PSL history.

Outstanding PSL 2024 Performance: In the 2024 PSL, Khan played 7 matches and scored 430 runs. His highest score was 106. He hit 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries, with an average of 107.5 runs per match.

National Record in List A: While playing for Eshaal Associates at the President’s Cup in 2024, Khan scored 201 runs in 131 balls. He became the seventh Pakistani cricketer to score a double hundred in List A.

Moin Khan Academy Tournament: Khan won the Tournament Player Award at the Moin Khan Academy Tournament for his exceptional performance.

PSL 2024 Century: Khan scored 100 runs in a match during the 2024 PSL season. He was the second-highest scorer in the tournament with 407 runs in 7 matches.

First T20 Century: On January 9, 2023, Khan scored 103 runs off 58 balls in a Bangladesh Premier League match, leading his team to their first win of the tournament.

Personal life

Usman Khan lives a life outside cricket, filled with family, finances, and some controversies. Here’s a closer look at these aspects:

Family

Khan is from Farooqabad, a town in the Sheikhupura District of Pakistan. He started playing cricket in the Sialkot region. Usman keeps most details of his family private, but he is known to have a supportive family.

Finance

As of 2025, Usman Khan has an estimated net worth of US $1 million. His main sources of income come from his cricket contracts, advertising deals, and playing in various T20 leagues, like the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He also holds a central contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), adding to his wealth.

Scandals

In April 2024, Khan received a five-year ban from the Emirates Cricket Board. The ban was due to his decision to join a training camp in Pakistan with the aim of playing for the Pakistani national team. The ECB accused him of lying about his intentions to play for the UAE. They claimed he used the opportunities provided to him to search for other options and no longer wanted to play for the UAE or meet the eligibility criteria.

Fans

Khan has 12,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares updates about his career and life.