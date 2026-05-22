Match details France vs Switzerland T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 22.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Toss:
|France won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
France Squad
|Players
|Ali Virk, Arab Nasibullah, Mckeon Gustav, Roberts Christian, Sher Zada, Rafah Muhammad, Kamran Ahmadzai, Amjad Noman, Khan Usman, Zahiri Zaheer, Ahmadzai Mouhammad Dawood
|Bench
|Ahmadzai Abdurrahman, Jackson Hevit Alodin, Naseri Rahimgul
Switzerland Squad
|Players
|Vinod Arjun, Deshan Harsha, Stanikzai Malyar, Sinh Jai, Ahmad Hassan, Diyon Johnson, Panguluri Somasankar, Tiwari Jai, Sarwari Sheraz, Ahmadzai Musa
|Bench
|Gnanasekaram Muralitharan, Hussain Izhar, Kumar Nalinambika, Vinod Ashwin
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet