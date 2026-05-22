Match details France vs Switzerland T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 22.05.2026

T20i

FRA
FRA

149

SWI
SWI

141

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:France won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

France Squad

PlayersAli Virk, Arab Nasibullah, Mckeon Gustav, Roberts Christian, Sher Zada, Rafah Muhammad, Kamran Ahmadzai, Amjad Noman, Khan Usman, Zahiri Zaheer, Ahmadzai Mouhammad Dawood
BenchAhmadzai Abdurrahman, Jackson Hevit Alodin, Naseri Rahimgul

Switzerland Squad

PlayersVinod Arjun, Deshan Harsha, Stanikzai Malyar, Sinh Jai, Ahmad Hassan, Diyon Johnson, Panguluri Somasankar, Tiwari Jai, Sarwari Sheraz, Ahmadzai Musa
BenchGnanasekaram Muralitharan, Hussain Izhar, Kumar Nalinambika, Vinod Ashwin

Venue Guide

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