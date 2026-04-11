International career

Vishnu Vinod, born on December 2, 1993, is a cricketer from India who plays for Kerala in domestic cricket. He is a right-handed wicket-keeper-batter and sometimes bowls medium pace.

Vishnu plays as an aggressive opening batsman and can also bat in the lower middle order. He is skilled at hitting sixes, especially in domestic matches. As a wicket-keeper, Vishnu is known for his sharp reflexes. He is also a capable fielder and a useful medium pacer when needed.

Vishnu Vinod has not made his international debut for India yet.

Leagues Participation

Vishnu Vinod has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a major cricket league in India. He has been part of different teams during the tournament.

Indian Premier League

Vishnu Vinod has had a mixed journey in the IPL. He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017 after KL Rahul was ruled out. Since then, his IPL career has seen some ups and downs, with a few seasons where he went unsold and other seasons where he was part of teams but didn’t get to play much.

Punjab Kings retained Vishnu Vinod for INR 95 lakh ahead of the 2026 season. He comes into the tournament in strong form after scoring 162 off 84 balls in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala.

Year Team Notes 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore Replaced KL Rahul, played 3 matches, scored 19 runs, not retained in 2018. 2018-2020 - Went unsold in the IPL auctions. 2021 Delhi Capitals Bought but didn’t play in the season. Released before the 2022 auction. 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought in auction but didn’t play. 2023-2024 Mumbai Indians Bought for 20 lakh, stayed as a back-up wicket-keeper, released before 2025 auction. 2025 Punjab Kings Bought for 95 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. 2026 Punjab Kings Retained for ₹95 lakh.

Domestic career

Vishnu Vinod has had a successful domestic career representing Kerala in different formats. He made his First-Class debut in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy against Haryana in November 2016. Vishnu played his first List A match in the 2014-15 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Hyderabad in November 2014, and his T20 debut came during the 2014-15 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Karnataka.

In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, Vishnu scored his first century, an unbeaten 193 against Madhya Pradesh. He was the top run-scorer for Kerala in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 508 runs in 8 matches with an average of 63.50, including three centuries. In October 2019, Vishnu was selected for the India A squad for the 2019-20 Deodhar Trophy but struggled, managing just 23 runs in two matches.

In December 2021, Vishnu scored an unbeaten 100 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Maharashtra, forming a record-breaking seventh-wicket partnership with Sijomon Joseph. He also impressed in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring a quickfire 65 off 26 balls, including seven sixes, in a match against Tamil Nadu, though Kerala lost.

In the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vishnu hit a brilliant 120 against Odisha, leading Kerala to a 78-run win. His knock included five fours and eight sixes off 85 balls. Vishnu’s consistent performances have been a key part of Kerala’s cricket team.

Records and achievements

Vishnu Vinod has achieved several important records in his cricket career. Here are some of his key achievements:

2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vishnu was the highest run-scorer for Kerala, scoring 508 runs in 8 matches with an average of 63.50, including 3 centuries.

2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: He was the highest run-scorer for Kerala in this tournament.

2023 IPL Season: While playing for Mumbai Indians, Vishnu scored 37 runs in 3 matches, with an average of 12.33 per match and a strike rate of 119.35.

December 2021, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vishnu and Sijomon Joseph set a record for the highest seventh-wicket partnership of 174 runs, leading Kerala to victory against Maharashtra.

November 2021, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: He scored 65 off 26 balls, including 7 sixes, in a quarter-final match against Tamil Nadu.

Personal life

Vishnu Vinod lives a quiet life away from cricket. He stays close to his family and his roots in Kerala.

Finance

As of 2024, Vishnu's net worth is around 2 crores. His income comes mostly from his domestic cricket career, including tournaments like the Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophies.

Family

Vishnu was born on December 2, 1993, in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. He attended MGM Higher Secondary School in Thiruvalla and High School Ranni, Perunad. He graduated with a BA in Political Science from Mar Thoma College, Thiruvalla.

Cars and House

Vishnu lives in Kallissery, Pathanamthitta, Kerala. He has been seen driving mid-range vehicles, but his full car collection is not known.

Scandals

Vishnu faced challenges in the IPL. Despite his strong performances in domestic cricket, he did not get picked in the auction for several years. In the 2024 IPL season, he missed the tournament due to a forearm injury. Another player, Harvick Deshaye, replaced him in the Mumbai Indians squad.

Fans

Vishnu has 88k followers on Instagram, where his fans stay updated on his life and career.