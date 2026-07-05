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T20
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Legends League Cricket Masters
Legends League Cricket Masters Points Table 2026
Team Name
M
W
L
D
NR
PTS
Series Form
Asia Lions
ASI
5
3
2
0
0
6
W
W
L
L
W
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
World Giants
WORG
20 Mar
W
WORG vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 20.03.2023
India Maharajas
INDM
18 Mar
W
ASI vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 18.03.2023
World Giants
WORG
16 Mar
L
WORG vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 16.03.2023
India Maharajas
INDM
14 Mar
L
ASI vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 14.03.2023
India Maharajas
INDM
10 Mar
W
INDM vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 10.03.2023
World Giants
WORG
4
3
1
0
0
6
L
W
W
W
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Asia Lions
ASI
20 Mar
L
WORG vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 20.03.2023
Asia Lions
ASI
16 Mar
W
WORG vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 16.03.2023
India Maharajas
INDM
15 Mar
W
INDM vs WORG T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 15.03.2023
India Maharajas
INDM
11 Mar
W
WORG vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 11.03.2023
India Maharajas
INDM
5
1
4
0
0
2
L
L
W
L
L
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Asia Lions
ASI
18 Mar
L
ASI vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 18.03.2023
World Giants
WORG
15 Mar
L
INDM vs WORG T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 15.03.2023
Asia Lions
ASI
14 Mar
W
ASI vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 14.03.2023
World Giants
WORG
11 Mar
L
WORG vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 11.03.2023
Asia Lions
ASI
10 Mar
L
INDM vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 10.03.2023
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Super 20 Series, Women
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