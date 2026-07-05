Legends League Cricket Masters Points Table 2026

Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Asia Lions
Asia LionsASI		532006WWLLW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
World Giants
World GiantsWORG		20 MarWWORG vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 20.03.2023
India Maharajas
India MaharajasINDM		18 MarWASI vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 18.03.2023
World Giants
World GiantsWORG		16 MarLWORG vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 16.03.2023
India Maharajas
India MaharajasINDM		14 MarLASI vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 14.03.2023
India Maharajas
India MaharajasINDM		10 MarWINDM vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 10.03.2023
World Giants
World GiantsWORG		431006LWWW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Asia Lions
Asia LionsASI		20 MarLWORG vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 20.03.2023
Asia Lions
Asia LionsASI		16 MarWWORG vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 16.03.2023
India Maharajas
India MaharajasINDM		15 MarWINDM vs WORG T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 15.03.2023
India Maharajas
India MaharajasINDM		11 MarWWORG vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 11.03.2023
India Maharajas
India MaharajasINDM		514002LLWLL
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Asia Lions
Asia LionsASI		18 MarLASI vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 18.03.2023
World Giants
World GiantsWORG		15 MarLINDM vs WORG T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 15.03.2023
Asia Lions
Asia LionsASI		14 MarWASI vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 14.03.2023
World Giants
World GiantsWORG		11 MarLWORG vs INDM T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 11.03.2023
Asia Lions
Asia LionsASI		10 MarLINDM vs ASI T20 Legends League Cricket Masters Results Score 10.03.2023

Another T20 Tournaments