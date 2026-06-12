Australia Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction AUS 54 % Chance of Winning RSA 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 3rd match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be a battle between the powerhouses, as Australia Women prepare to go against South Africa Women. This match will be played on 13 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Australia Women are heading to this tournament after winning their previous series against West Indies Women by 3-0. On the other hand, South Africa Women are also heading to this tournament after winning their previous series against India Women by 4-1.

Who will win? Australia Women South Africa Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against South Africa Women.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 22 runs off 20 balls against Annabel Sutherland, while Annabel has dismissed her once.

Ellyse Perry has scored 16 runs off 16 balls against Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Mlaba is yet to take her wicket.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will enter the next game against South Africa Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against South Africa Women in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Annabel Sutherland, who holds 44 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 18.63, and Georgia Voll, who has scored 474 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.50. On the other hand, South Africa Women will also be eager to come out victorious. The team has experience in its line-up, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 2764 runs in 92 innings at an average of 38.92, and Nonkululeko Mlaba, who holds 72 wickets in 75 innings at an average of 22.83.

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 54%

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 46%

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women will enter the tournament being one of the key contenders. The team finished in the semi-final stages last season, as they were able to go undefeated in the group stages. Now with their first match in the new edition against South Africa Women, the team will be eager to seize the chance and grab the win. Along with that, their record has been strong over the Proteas. They have batters such as Beth Mooney, who has scored 3545 runs in 112 innings at an average of 41.22, and Ellyse Perry, who has scored 2297 runs in 117 innings at an average of 30.22. Alana King is also known for taking crucial wickets, as she holds 32 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 17.59.

On the other hand, South Africa Women are also one of the strong contenders in this tournament. The team finished as the runner-up of the previous edition, as they will be eager to finish as the champions this time. But the opening game against Australia Women will bring down some challenges for them. They have batters such as Sune Luus, who has scored 1855 runs in 108 innings at an average of 23.18, and Nadine de Klerk, who has scored 756 runs in 58 innings at an average of 24.38. Ayabonga Khaka has been a star bowler, as she holds 74 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 26.24.

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played at Old Trafford. In total, this venue has hosted 15 T20Is, out of which 5 were won by the team batting first, and 7 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls down to 129 in the second innings. Looking at the past records at this venue, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The clash between Australia Women and South Africa Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

Cloudy 70% Humidity 11° - 16° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 70% Humidity 11° - 16° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Australia Women and South Africa Women Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they will aim to continue the winning streak in the tournament. They have players such as Phoebe Litchfield, who has scored 554 runs in 28 innings at an average of 27.70, and Nicola Carey, who holds 19 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 27.52.

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women also managed to regain their winning momentum right before the tournament. The team still holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Tazmin Brits, who has scored 1918 runs in 77 innings at an average of 30.44, and Shabnim Ismail, who holds 123 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 18.62.

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll will be a key batter for Australia Women in this tournament. She has managed to score 448 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 44.80.

Laura Wolvaardt has been leading the South Africa Women's batting line-up from the front. She has managed to score 427 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 53.38.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland has been the leading wicket-taker for Australia Women. In her last 6 games in this format, she has managed to take 13 wickets at an economy of 6.14.

Nonkululeko Mlaba has been an active wicket-taker for South Africa Women. Over her last 9 games in this format, she has grabbed 12 wickets at an economy of 7.50.