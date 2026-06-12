Australia Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction
AUS
54%
Chance of Winning
RSA
46%
Parimatch
T20i
Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Australia Women have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against South Africa Women.
- Laura Wolvaardt has scored 22 runs off 20 balls against Annabel Sutherland, while Annabel has dismissed her once.
- Ellyse Perry has scored 16 runs off 16 balls against Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Mlaba is yet to take her wicket.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning
Australia Women will enter the next game against South Africa Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against South Africa Women in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Annabel Sutherland, who holds 44 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 18.63, and Georgia Voll, who has scored 474 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.50. On the other hand, South Africa Women will also be eager to come out victorious. The team has experience in its line-up, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 2764 runs in 92 innings at an average of 38.92, and Nonkululeko Mlaba, who holds 72 wickets in 75 innings at an average of 22.83.
- Australia Women Chances of Winning: 54%
- South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 46%
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Australia Women will enter the tournament being one of the key contenders. The team finished in the semi-final stages last season, as they were able to go undefeated in the group stages. Now with their first match in the new edition against South Africa Women, the team will be eager to seize the chance and grab the win. Along with that, their record has been strong over the Proteas. They have batters such as Beth Mooney, who has scored 3545 runs in 112 innings at an average of 41.22, and Ellyse Perry, who has scored 2297 runs in 117 innings at an average of 30.22. Alana King is also known for taking crucial wickets, as she holds 32 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 17.59.
On the other hand, South Africa Women are also one of the strong contenders in this tournament. The team finished as the runner-up of the previous edition, as they will be eager to finish as the champions this time. But the opening game against Australia Women will bring down some challenges for them. They have batters such as Sune Luus, who has scored 1855 runs in 108 innings at an average of 23.18, and Nadine de Klerk, who has scored 756 runs in 58 innings at an average of 24.38. Ayabonga Khaka has been a star bowler, as she holds 74 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 26.24.
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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played at Old Trafford. In total, this venue has hosted 15 T20Is, out of which 5 were won by the team batting first, and 7 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls down to 129 in the second innings. Looking at the past records at this venue, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The clash between Australia Women and South Africa Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.
Australia Women and South Africa Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Luus Sune
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Dercksen Annerie
batsman
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Reyneke Kayla
all rounder
Carey Nicola
bowler
Jafta Sinalo
wicket keeper
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Garth Kim
all rounder
Mlaba Nonkululeko
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Khaka Ayabonga
bowler
Team Form
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women have been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they will aim to continue the winning streak in the tournament. They have players such as Phoebe Litchfield, who has scored 554 runs in 28 innings at an average of 27.70, and Nicola Carey, who holds 19 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 27.52.
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women also managed to regain their winning momentum right before the tournament. The team still holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Tazmin Brits, who has scored 1918 runs in 77 innings at an average of 30.44, and Shabnim Ismail, who holds 123 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 18.62.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women
T20i
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
Australia
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South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters
Georgia Voll will be a key batter for Australia Women in this tournament. She has managed to score 448 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 44.80.
Laura Wolvaardt has been leading the South Africa Women's batting line-up from the front. She has managed to score 427 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 53.38.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers
Annabel Sutherland has been the leading wicket-taker for Australia Women. In her last 6 games in this format, she has managed to take 13 wickets at an economy of 6.14.
Nonkululeko Mlaba has been an active wicket-taker for South Africa Women. Over her last 9 games in this format, she has grabbed 12 wickets at an economy of 7.50.
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