Highlights Derbyshire vs Kent First class County Championship 08.09.2026

Live
First class

DER
DER

(0 ov.) 25/2

KEN
KEN
9.5
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

9.4
4

Stewart to Madsen, 4 runs

9.3
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

9.2
4

Stewart to Madsen, 4 leg byes

9.1
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

8.6
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

8.5
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

8.4
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

8.3
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

8.2
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

8.1
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

7.6
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

7.5
2

Stewart to Madsen, 2 runs

7.4
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

7.4
2

Stewart to Madsen, 2 no balls

7.3
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

7.2
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

7.1
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

6.6
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

6.5
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

6.4
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

6.3
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

6.2
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

6.1
.

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

5.6
1

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 1 run

5.5
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

5.4
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

5.3
1

Stewart to Madsen, 1 run

5.2
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

5.1
1

Stewart to Bin Naeem, leg bye

4.6
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

4.5
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

4.4
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

4.3
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

4.2
2

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 2 no balls

4.1
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

3.6
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

3.5
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

3.4
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

3.3
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

3.2
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

3.1
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

2.6
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

2.5
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

2.4
1

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 1 run

2.3
1

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 1 run

2.2
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

2.1
1

Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 1 run

1.6
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

1.5
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

1.4
.

Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs

1.3
1

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 1 run

1.2
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

1.1
.

Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

0.6
4

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 4 runs

0.5
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

0.4
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

0.3
.

Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs

0.2
W

Hasan Mahmud to Montgomery, wicket (lbw - Montgomery)

0.1
W

Hasan Mahmud to Came, appeal, wicket (caught - Came)