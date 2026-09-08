Highlights Derbyshire vs Kent First class County Championship 08.09.2026
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 4 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 4 leg byes
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 2 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 2 no balls
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 1 run
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 1 run
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, leg bye
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 2 no balls
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 1 run
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 1 run
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Bin Naeem, 1 run
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Madsen, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 1 run
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Stewart to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 4 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Madsen, 0 runs
Hasan Mahmud to Montgomery, wicket (lbw - Montgomery)
Hasan Mahmud to Came, appeal, wicket (caught - Came)