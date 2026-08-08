Squads Derbyshire vs Kent First class County Championship 08.09.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Cohen Michael
bowler
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Compton Ben
batsman
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Crawley Zak
batsman
Brown Pat
bowler
Curtiss Olly
no information yet
Came Harry
batsman
Dawkins Ben
no information yet
Chappell Zak
bowler
Denly Jaydn
all rounder
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Denly Joe
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Evison Joey
all rounder
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Finch Harry
batsman
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Flintoff Corey Leigh
no information yet
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Jas Singh
bowler
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Mahmud Hasan
bowler
Moore Harry John
bowler
Milnes Matt
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman
Reece Luis
all rounder
Northeast Sam
batsman
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Parkinson Matt
bowler
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Quinn Matt
bowler
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Rogers Tom
bowler
Match has not started yet