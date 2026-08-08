Squads Derbyshire vs Kent First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

DER
DER
KEN
KEN

Playing

DER
DER
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Andersson Martin

all rounder

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Curtiss Olly

no information yet

Came Harry

batsman

Dawkins Ben

no information yet

Denly Jaydn

all rounder

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Denly Joe

batsman

Evison Joey

all rounder

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Flintoff Corey Leigh

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Jas Singh

bowler

Reece Luis

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
KEN
KEN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet