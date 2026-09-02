Highlights Essex vs Sussex First class County Championship 02.09.2026

Live
First class

ESS
ESS
SUS
SUS

(21 ov.) 45/2

21.5
.

Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs

21.4
.

Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs

21.3
.

Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs

21.2
1

Harmer to Tear, 1 run

21.1
.

Harmer to Tear, 0 runs

20.6
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

20.5
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

20.4
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

20.3
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

20.2
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

20.1
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

19.6
.

Harmer to Tear, 0 runs

19.5
.

Harmer to Tear, 0 runs

19.4
1

Harmer to Hughes, 1 run

19.3
.

Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs

19.2
.

Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs

19.1
.

Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs

18.6
.

Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs

18.5
.

Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs

18.4
.

Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs

18.3
4

Z Akhter to Tear, 4 runs

18.2
.

Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs

18.1
.

Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs

17.6
.

Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs

17.5
.

Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs

17.4
1

Harmer to Tear, 1 run

17.3
.

Harmer to Tear, 0 runs

17.2
.

Harmer to Tear, 0 runs

17.1
.

Harmer to Tear, 0 runs

16.6
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

16.5
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

16.4
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

16.3
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

16.2
4

Z Akhter to Hughes, 4 runs

16.1
.

Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs

15.6
1

Bennett to Hughes, 1 run

15.5
4

Bennett to Hughes, 4 runs

15.4
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

15.3
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

15.2
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

15.1
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

14.6
.

Snater to Tear, 0 runs

14.5
.

Snater to Tear, 0 runs

14.4
.

Snater to Tear, 0 runs

14.3
.

Snater to Tear, 0 runs

14.2
2

Snater to Tear, 2 runs

14.1
.

Snater to Tear, 0 runs

13.6
1

Bennett to Tear, 1 run

13.5
.

Bennett to Tear, 0 runs

13.4
.

Bennett to Tear, 0 runs

13.3
.

Bennett to Tear, 0 runs

13.2
1

Bennett to Hughes, leg bye

13.1
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

12.6
1

Snater to Hughes, 1 run

12.5
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

12.4
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

12.3
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

12.2
1

Snater to Tear, 1 run

12.1
.

Snater to Tear, 0 runs

11.6
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

11.5
4

Bennett to Hughes, 4 runs

11.4
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

11.3
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

11.2
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

11.1
.

Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs

10.6
.

Cook to Tear, 0 runs

10.5
.

Cook to Tear, 0 runs

10.4
.

Cook to Tear, 0 runs

10.3
.

Cook to Tear, 0 runs

10.2
.

Cook to Tear, 0 runs

10.1
.

Cook to Tear, 0 runs

9.6
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

9.5
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

9.4
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

9.3
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

9.2
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

9.1
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

8.6
2

Cook to Tear, 2 runs

8.5
1

Cook to Hughes, 1 run

8.4
4

Cook to Hughes, 4 byes

8.3
.

Cook to Hughes, 0 runs

8.2
4

Cook to Hughes, 4 runs

8.1
.

Cook to Hughes, 0 runs

7.6
.

Snater to Tear, 0 runs

7.5
.

Snater to Tear, 0 runs

7.4
.

Snater to Tear, 0 runs

7.3
1

Snater to Hughes, 1 run

7.2
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

7.1
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

6.6
.

Cook to Tear, 0 runs

6.5
W

Cook to Clark, appeal, wicket (caught - Clark)

6.4
.

Cook to Clark, 0 runs

6.3
W

Cook to Haines, appeal, wicket (caught - Haines)

6.2
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

6.1
1

Cook to Hughes, 1 run

5.6
2

Snater to Haines, 2 runs

5.5
.

Snater to Haines, 0 runs

5.4
.

Snater to Haines, 0 runs

5.3
.

Snater to Haines, 0 runs

5.2
.

Snater to Haines, 0 runs

5.1
.

Snater to Haines, 0 runs

4.6
.

Cook to Hughes, 0 runs

4.5
.

Cook to Hughes, 0 runs

4.4
1

Cook to Haines, 1 run

4.3
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

4.2
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

4.1
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

3.6
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

3.5
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

3.4
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

3.3
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

3.2
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

3.1
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

2.6
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

2.5
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

2.4
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

2.3
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

2.2
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

2.1
.

Cook to Haines, 0 runs

1.6
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

1.5
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

1.4
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

1.3
.

Snater to Hughes, 0 runs

1.2
1

Snater to Haines, 1 run

1.1
.

Snater to Haines, 0 runs

0.6
.

Cook to Hughes, 0 runs

0.5
.

Cook to Hughes, 0 runs

0.4
.

Cook to Hughes, 0 runs

0.3
.

Cook to Hughes, 0 runs

0.2
2

Cook to Hughes, 2 runs

0.1
.

Cook to Hughes, 0 runs