Highlights Essex vs Sussex First class County Championship 02.09.2026
Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs
Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs
Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs
Harmer to Tear, 1 run
Harmer to Tear, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Harmer to Tear, 0 runs
Harmer to Tear, 0 runs
Harmer to Hughes, 1 run
Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs
Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs
Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Tear, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Tear, 0 runs
Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs
Harmer to Hughes, 0 runs
Harmer to Tear, 1 run
Harmer to Tear, 0 runs
Harmer to Tear, 0 runs
Harmer to Tear, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Hughes, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 1 run
Bennett to Hughes, 4 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Tear, 0 runs
Snater to Tear, 0 runs
Snater to Tear, 0 runs
Snater to Tear, 0 runs
Snater to Tear, 2 runs
Snater to Tear, 0 runs
Bennett to Tear, 1 run
Bennett to Tear, 0 runs
Bennett to Tear, 0 runs
Bennett to Tear, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, leg bye
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 1 run
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Tear, 1 run
Snater to Tear, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 4 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Bennett to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Tear, 0 runs
Cook to Tear, 0 runs
Cook to Tear, 0 runs
Cook to Tear, 0 runs
Cook to Tear, 0 runs
Cook to Tear, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Tear, 2 runs
Cook to Hughes, 1 run
Cook to Hughes, 4 byes
Cook to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Hughes, 4 runs
Cook to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Tear, 0 runs
Snater to Tear, 0 runs
Snater to Tear, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 1 run
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Tear, 0 runs
Cook to Clark, appeal, wicket (caught - Clark)
Cook to Clark, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, appeal, wicket (caught - Haines)
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Hughes, 1 run
Snater to Haines, 2 runs
Snater to Haines, 0 runs
Snater to Haines, 0 runs
Snater to Haines, 0 runs
Snater to Haines, 0 runs
Snater to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, 1 run
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Haines, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Hughes, 0 runs
Snater to Haines, 1 run
Snater to Haines, 0 runs
Cook to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Hughes, 0 runs
Cook to Hughes, 2 runs
Cook to Hughes, 0 runs