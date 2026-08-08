Match details Essex vs Sussex First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

ESS
ESS
SUS
SUS

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersAkhter Zaman, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Elgar Dean, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Porter Jamie, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom
Benchno information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carson Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Haines Tom, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Leaning Jack, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Price Tom, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Simpson John, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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