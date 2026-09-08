Highlights Glamorgan vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 08.09.2026
MJ Suthar to Mir Hamza, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mir Hamza)
MJ Suthar to Mir Hamza, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Mir Hamza, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs
Barnard to Mir Hamza, 0 runs
Barnard to Mir Hamza, 0 runs
Barnard to Mir Hamza, 0 runs
Barnard to Mir Hamza, 0 runs
Barnard to van der Gugten, wicket (lbw - van der Gugten)
Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, wicket (lbw - Crane)
Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs
Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Cooke)
Barnard to Cooke, 2 leg byes
Barnard to Crane, 0 runs
no ball
Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs
Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs
Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs
Barnard to Crane, 1 run
Barnard to Crane, 0 runs
Barnard to Crane, 0 runs
Barnard to Crane, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs
Barnard to Cooke, 1 run
Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs
Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs
Barnard to Crane, 1 run
Barnard to Dickson, wicket (lbw - Dickson)
Barnard to Dickson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs
Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs
Bamber to Cooke, 4 runs
Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs
Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs
Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs
Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs
Bamber to Ingram, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ingram)
Bamber to Dickson, 3 runs
Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs
Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs
Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs
Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs
Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs
Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs
Woakes to Dickson, 1 run
Woakes to Ingram, 1 run
Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs
Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs
Bamber to Ingram, 1 run
Bamber to Dickson, bye
Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs
Bamber to AM Tribe, appeal, wicket (caught - AM Tribe)
Bamber to AM Tribe, 4 runs
Woakes to Ingram, 4 runs
Woakes to Ingram, appeal
Woakes to Ingram, 4 runs
Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs
Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs
Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs
Bamber to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Bamber to Ingram, 1 run
Bamber to Ingram, 0 runs
Bamber to Ingram, 4 runs
Bamber to Ingram, 4 runs
Bamber to Ingram, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 2 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Bamber to Ingram, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Kellaway)
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, appeal
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 2 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, 2 no balls
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to Kellaway, 1 run
Woakes to Kellaway, 0 runs
Woakes to Kellaway, 0 runs
Woakes to Kellaway, 0 runs
Bamber to Kellaway, bye
Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs
wicket (bowled - Carlson)
Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs
Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs
Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs
Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs
Bamber to Hope-Bell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hope-Bell)
Bamber to Hope-Bell, 0 runs
Bamber to Hope-Bell, appeal
Bamber to AM Tribe, 3 runs