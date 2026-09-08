Highlights Glamorgan vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 08.09.2026

Live
First class

GLA
GLA

(0 ov.) 69/10

WAR
WAR
26.3
W

MJ Suthar to Mir Hamza, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mir Hamza)

26.2
.

MJ Suthar to Mir Hamza, 0 runs

26.1
.

MJ Suthar to Mir Hamza, 0 runs

25.6
4

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 4 runs

25.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs

25.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs

25.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs

25.2
4

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 4 runs

25.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs

24.6
.

Barnard to Mir Hamza, 0 runs

24.5
.

Barnard to Mir Hamza, 0 runs

24.4
.

Barnard to Mir Hamza, 0 runs

24.3
.

Barnard to Mir Hamza, 0 runs

24.2
W

Barnard to van der Gugten, wicket (lbw - van der Gugten)

24.1
.

Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs

23.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs

23.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs

23.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs

23.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs

23.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to McIlroy, 0 runs

23.1
W

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, wicket (lbw - Crane)

22.6
.

Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs

22.5
.

Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs

22.4
.

Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs

22.3
.

Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs

22.2
.

Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs

22.1
.

Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs

21.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

21.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

21.4
2

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 2 runs

21.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

21.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

21.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

20.6
.

Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs

20.5
.

Barnard to van der Gugten, 0 runs

20.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Cooke)

20.3
2

Barnard to Cooke, 2 leg byes

20.2
.

Barnard to Crane, 0 runs

20.2
2

no ball

20.1
.

Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs

19.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

19.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

19.4
4

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 4 runs

19.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

19.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

19.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crane, 0 runs

18.6
.

Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs

18.5
.

Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs

18.4
1

Barnard to Crane, 1 run

18.3
.

Barnard to Crane, 0 runs

18.2
.

Barnard to Crane, 0 runs

18.1
.

Barnard to Crane, 0 runs

17.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs

17.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs

17.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs

17.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs

17.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs

17.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cooke, 0 runs

16.6
1

Barnard to Cooke, 1 run

16.5
.

Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs

16.4
.

Barnard to Cooke, 0 runs

16.3
1

Barnard to Crane, 1 run

16.2
W

Barnard to Dickson, wicket (lbw - Dickson)

16.1
.

Barnard to Dickson, 0 runs

15.6
1

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 1 run

15.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

15.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

15.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

15.2
4

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 4 runs

15.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

14.6
.

Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs

14.5
.

Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs

14.4
4

Bamber to Cooke, 4 runs

14.3
.

Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs

14.2
.

Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs

14.1
.

Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs

13.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

13.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

13.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

13.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

13.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

13.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Dickson, 0 runs

12.6
.

Bamber to Cooke, 0 runs

12.5
W

Bamber to Ingram, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ingram)

12.4
3

Bamber to Dickson, 3 runs

12.3
.

Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs

12.2
.

Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs

12.1
.

Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs

11.6
.

Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs

11.5
.

Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs

11.4
.

Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs

11.3
1

Woakes to Dickson, 1 run

11.2
1

Woakes to Ingram, 1 run

11.1
.

Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs

10.6
.

Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs

10.5
1

Bamber to Ingram, 1 run

10.4
1

Bamber to Dickson, bye

10.3
.

Bamber to Dickson, 0 runs

10.2
W

Bamber to AM Tribe, appeal, wicket (caught - AM Tribe)

10.1
4

Bamber to AM Tribe, 4 runs

9.6
4

Woakes to Ingram, 4 runs

9.5
.

Woakes to Ingram, appeal

9.4
4

Woakes to Ingram, 4 runs

9.3
.

Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs

9.2
.

Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs

9.1
.

Woakes to Ingram, 0 runs

8.6
.

Bamber to AM Tribe, 0 runs

8.5
1

Bamber to Ingram, 1 run

8.4
.

Bamber to Ingram, 0 runs

8.3
4

Bamber to Ingram, 4 runs

8.2
4

Bamber to Ingram, 4 runs

8.1
.

Bamber to Ingram, 0 runs

7.6
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

7.5
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

7.4
2

Woakes to AM Tribe, 2 runs

7.3
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

7.2
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

7.1
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

6.6
.

Bamber to Ingram, 0 runs

6.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Kellaway)

6.4
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

6.3
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

6.2
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

6.1
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

5.6
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

5.5
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

5.4
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

5.3
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

5.2
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, appeal

5.1
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

4.6
2

Bamber to Kellaway, 2 runs

4.5
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

4.3
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

4.2
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

4.1
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

4.1
2

Bamber to Kellaway, 2 no balls

3.6
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

3.5
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

3.4
1

Woakes to Kellaway, 1 run

3.3
.

Woakes to Kellaway, 0 runs

3.2
.

Woakes to Kellaway, 0 runs

3.1
.

Woakes to Kellaway, 0 runs

2.6
1

Bamber to Kellaway, bye

2.5
.

Bamber to Kellaway, 0 runs

2.4
W

wicket (bowled - Carlson)

2.3
.

Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs

2.1
.

Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs

1.6
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

1.5
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

1.4
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

1.3
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

1.2
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

1.1
.

Woakes to AM Tribe, 0 runs

0.6
.

Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bamber to Carlson, 0 runs

0.4
W

Bamber to Hope-Bell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hope-Bell)

0.3
.

Bamber to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

0.2
.

Bamber to Hope-Bell, appeal

0.1
3

Bamber to AM Tribe, 3 runs