Highlights Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 20.08.2026
LiveFirst class
3.2
.
Allison to Price, 0 runs
3.1
W
Allison to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)
2.6
.
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
2.5
.
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
2.4
.
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
2.3
.
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
2.2
1
Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run
2.1
1
Taylor to Phillips, 1 run
1.6
.
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
1.5
.
Allison to Bancroft, appeal
1.4
1
Allison to Phillips, 1 run
1.3
.
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
1.2
.
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
1.1
.
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
0.6
.
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
0.5
.
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
0.4
.
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
0.3
4
Taylor to Bancroft, 4 runs
0.2
.
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
0.1
4
Taylor to Bancroft, 4 runs