Highlights Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 20.08.2026

Live
First class

GLO
GLO

(3 ov.) 11/1

WOR
WOR
3.2
.

Allison to Price, 0 runs

3.1
W

Allison to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)

2.6
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

2.5
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

2.4
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

2.2
1

Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run

2.1
1

Taylor to Phillips, 1 run

1.6
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.5
.

Allison to Bancroft, appeal

1.4
1

Allison to Phillips, 1 run

1.3
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

1.2
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

1.1
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

0.6
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.5
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.4
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.3
4

Taylor to Bancroft, 4 runs

0.2
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.1
4

Taylor to Bancroft, 4 runs