Match details Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

GLO
GLO
WOR
WOR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 20, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Bancroft Cameron, Bell Gabe, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Brookes Henry, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, Clarke Kristian, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Hammond Miles, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Trego Dexter, van Buuren Graeme, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Azhar, Ali Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Darley Harry Charles, Drissell George, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Lategan Dan, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Roderick Gareth, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Swanepoel Beyers, Taylor Tom, Virdi Amir, Waite Matthew, Walsh Jr Hayden
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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