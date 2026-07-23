Squads Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

GLO
GLO
WOR
WOR

Playing

GLO
GLO
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Ali Azhar

batsman

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Bell Gabe

bowler

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Rao Aman

no information yet

Scott Liam

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Trego Dexter

no information yet

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Khan Hishaam

no information yet

Bench

GLO
GLO
WOR
WOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet