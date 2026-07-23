Squads Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 20.08.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Ali Azhar
batsman
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Bell Gabe
bowler
Allison Ben
bowler
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Baker Josh
bowler
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Brookes Henry
bowler
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Cornall Taylor Ryan
batsman
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Hammond Miles
batsman
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Drissell George
bowler
Malan Dawid
batsman
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Miles Craig
bowler
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Payne David
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Rao Aman
no information yet
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Scott Liam
all rounder
Hartshorn James William
batsman
Shaw Josh
bowler
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Holder Jason
all rounder
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Home Jack
no information yet
Taylor Jack
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Taylor Matt
bowler
Jones Cameron William
bowler
Trego Dexter
no information yet
Jones Rob
batsman
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
Williams Will
bowler
Khan Hishaam
no information yet
Match has not started yet