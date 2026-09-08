Highlights Lancashire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

LAN
LAN
GLO
GLO

11

6.6
.

Anderson to Phillips, 0 runs

6.5
.

Anderson to Phillips, 0 runs

6.4
1

Anderson to Price, 1 run

6.3
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

6.2
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

6.1
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

5.6
.

Stanley to Phillips, 0 runs

5.5
1

Stanley to Price, 1 run

5.4
1

Stanley to Phillips, 1 run

5.3
.

Stanley to Phillips, 0 runs

5.2
1

Stanley to Price, 1 run

5.1
.

Stanley to Price, 0 runs

4.6
.

Anderson to Phillips, 0 runs

4.5
.

Anderson to Phillips, 0 runs

4.4
.

Anderson to Phillips, 0 runs

4.3
.

Anderson to Phillips, 0 runs

4.2
.

Anderson to Phillips, 0 runs

4.1
.

Anderson to Phillips, 0 runs

3.6
.

Stanley to Price, 0 runs

3.5
.

Stanley to Price, 0 runs

3.4
2

Stanley to Price, 2 runs

3.3
.

Stanley to Price, 0 runs

3.2
1

Stanley to Phillips, leg bye

3.1
.

Stanley to Phillips, 0 runs

2.6
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

2.5
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

2.4
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

2.3
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

2.2
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

2.1
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

1.6
1

Stanley to Price, 1 run

1.5
.

Stanley to Price, 0 runs

1.4
.

Stanley to Price, 0 runs

1.3
.

Stanley to Price, 0 runs

1.2
.

Stanley to Price, 0 runs

1.1
.

Stanley to Price, 0 runs

0.6
.

Anderson to Phillips, 0 runs

0.5
1

Anderson to Price, 1 run

0.4
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

0.3
.

Anderson to Price, 0 runs

0.2
W

Anderson to Middleton, appeal, wicket (caught - Middleton)

0.1
2

Anderson to Middleton, 2 runs