Match details Lancashire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

LAN
LAN
GLO
GLO

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 08, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAnderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Buttler Jos, Coughlin Paul, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Harris Marcus, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Bancroft Cameron, Bell Gabe, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Brookes Henry, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, Clarke Kristian, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Hammond Miles, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Trego Dexter, van Buuren Graeme, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet