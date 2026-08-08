Squads Lancashire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 08.09.2026
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson James
bowler
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Bailey Tom
bowler
Bell Gabe
bowler
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Bell George
wicket keeper
Brookes Henry
bowler
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Hammond Miles
batsman
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Green Chris
bowler
Malan Dawid
batsman
Harris Marcus
batsman
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Hartley Tom
bowler
Miles Craig
bowler
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Payne David
bowler
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Jones Michael
batsman
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Rao Aman
no information yet
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Scott Liam
all rounder
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Shaw Josh
bowler
Moores Joe
no information yet
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Phillip Anderson
bowler
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Taylor Jack
batsman
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Taylor Matt
bowler
Singh Harry
all rounder
Trego Dexter
no information yet
Sutton Oliver William
no information yet
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Wells Luke
batsman
Williams Will
bowler
Wood Luke
bowler
Match has not started yet