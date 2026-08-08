Squads Lancashire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

LAN
LAN
GLO
GLO

Playing

LAN
LAN
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Bell Gabe

bowler

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Bell George

wicket keeper

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Rao Aman

no information yet

Scott Liam

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Shaw Josh

bowler

Moores Joe

no information yet

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Singh Harry

all rounder

Trego Dexter

no information yet

Sutton Oliver William

no information yet

Wells Luke

batsman

Wood Luke

bowler

Bench

LAN
LAN
GLO
GLO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet