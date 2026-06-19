Highlights Leicestershire vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

LEI
LEI

(0 ov.) 177/3

YOR
YOR

185

40.6
4

Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs

40.5
1

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 1 run

40.4
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

40.3
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

40.2
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

40.1
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

39.6
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 1 run

39.5
.

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

39.4
.

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

39.3
4

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs

39.2
.

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

39.1
.

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

38.6
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

38.5
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

38.4
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

38.3
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

38.2
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

38.1
.

Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs

37.6
.

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

37.5
.

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

37.4
.

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

37.3
1

Bess to Kelly, 1 run

37.2
1

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

37.1
.

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

36.6
.

White to Kelly, 0 runs

36.5
.

White to Kelly, 0 runs

36.4
1

White to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

36.3
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

36.2
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

36.1
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

35.6
.

Bess to Kelly, 0 runs

35.5
.

Bess to Kelly, 0 runs

35.4
2

Bess to Kelly, 2 runs

35.3
4

Bess to Kelly, 4 runs

35.2
1

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

35.1
.

Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

34.6
4

White to Kelly, 4 runs

34.5
.

White to Kelly, 0 runs

34.4
4

White to Kelly, 4 leg byes, appeal

34.3
.

White to Kelly, 0 runs

34.2
.

White to Kelly, 0 runs

34.1
2

White to Kelly, 2 runs

33.6
1

Moriarty to Kelly, 1 run

33.5
6

Moriarty to Kelly, 6 runs

33.4
1

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

33.3
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

33.2
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

33.1
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

32.6
.

White to Kelly, 0 runs

32.5
1

White to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

32.4
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

32.3
4

White to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs

32.2
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

32.1
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

31.6
.

Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs

31.5
.

Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs

31.4
.

Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs

31.3
4

Moriarty to Kelly, 4 runs

31.2
.

Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs

31.1
1

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

30.6
.

Hill to Kelly, 0 runs

30.5
1

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

30.4
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

30.3
4

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs

30.2
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

30.1
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

29.6
.

Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs

29.5
.

Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs

29.4
.

Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs

29.3
W

Moriarty to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)

29.2
.

Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs

29.1
1

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

28.6
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

28.5
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

28.4
4

Hill to Hill, 4 runs

28.3
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

28.2
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

28.1
4

Hill to Hill, 4 runs

27.6
1

Moriarty to Hill, 1 run

27.5
.

Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs

27.4
.

Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs

27.3
.

Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs

27.2
.

Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs

27.1
1

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

26.6
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

26.5
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

26.4
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

26.3
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

26.2
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

26.1
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

25.6
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

25.5
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

25.4
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

25.3
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

25.2
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

25.1
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

24.6
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

24.5
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

24.4
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

24.3
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

24.2
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

24.1
.

Hill to Hill, 0 runs

23.6
1

Moriarty to Hill, 1 run

23.5
.

Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs

23.4
.

Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs

23.3
.

Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs

23.2
W

Moriarty to Rishi Patel, appeal, wicket (stumped - Rishi Patel)

23.1
.

Moriarty to Rishi Patel, appeal

22.6
.

Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

22.5
.

Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

22.4
2

Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 2 runs

22.3
.

Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

22.2
1

Revis to Rishi Patel, 1 run

22.1
2

Revis to Rishi Patel, 2 runs

21.6
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

21.5
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

21.4
2

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 2 runs

21.3
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

21.2
4

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs

21.1
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

20.6
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

20.5
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

20.4
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

20.3
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

20.2
4

Revis to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

20.1
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

19.6
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

19.5
6

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 6 runs

19.4
1

Moriarty to Rishi Patel, 1 run

19.3
.

Moriarty to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

19.2
.

Moriarty to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

19.1
1

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

18.6
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

18.5
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

18.4
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

18.3
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

18.2
4

Revis to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

18.1
2

Revis to Rishi Patel, 2 runs

17.6
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

17.5
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

17.4
4

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs

17.3
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

17.2
4

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs

17.1
.

Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

16.6
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

16.5
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

16.4
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

16.3
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

16.2
4

Revis to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

16.1
1

Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

15.6
.

Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

15.5
.

Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

15.4
2

Hill to Rishi Patel, 2 runs

15.3
.

Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

15.2
4

Hill to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

15.1
.

Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

14.6
.

Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

14.5
1

Revis to Rishi Patel, 1 run

14.4
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

14.3
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

14.2
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

14.1
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

13.6
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

13.5
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

13.4
1

Hill to Rishi Patel, 1 run

13.3
.

Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

13.2
1

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

13.1
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

12.6
4

Revis to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

12.5
.

Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

12.4
1

Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

12.3
.

Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

12.2
.

Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

12.1
3

Revis to Rishi Patel, 3 runs

11.6
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

11.5
4

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs

11.4
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

11.3
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

11.2
.

Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

11.1
3

Hill to Rishi Patel, 3 runs

10.6
4

Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 4 byes

10.5
.

Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

10.4
4

Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs

10.3
1

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 1 run

10.2
1

Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run

10.1
.

Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

9.5
.

Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

9.4
4

Hill to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

9.3
.

Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

9.2
4

Hill to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

9.1
6

Hill to Rishi Patel, 6 runs

8.6
1

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 1 run

8.5
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

8.4
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

8.3
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

8.2
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

8.1
2

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 2 runs

7.6
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

7.5
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

7.4
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

7.3
2

White to Rehan Ahmed, 2 runs

7.2
.

White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs

7.1
1

White to Rishi Patel, 1 run

6.6
.

Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, appeal

6.5
W

Hasan Ali to Gumbs, wicket (lbw - Gumbs)

6.4
.

Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 0 runs

6.3
1

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 1 run

6.2
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

6.1
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

5.6
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

5.5
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

5.4
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

5.3
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

5.2
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

5.1
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

4.6
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

4.5
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

4.4
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

4.3
1

Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 1 run

4.2
.

Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 0 runs

4.1
.

Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 0 runs

3.6
3

White to Gumbs, 3 runs

3.5
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

3.4
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

3.3
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

3.2
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

3.1
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

2.6
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

2.5
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

2.4
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

2.3
4

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

2.2
4

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

2.1
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.6
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

1.5
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

1.4
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

1.3
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

1.2
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

1.1
.

White to Gumbs, 0 runs

0.6
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.5
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.4
1

Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 1 run

0.3
3

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 3 runs

0.2
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.1
.

Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

54.2
W

Rehan Ahmed to White, wicket (lbw - White)

54.1
W

Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, wicket (lbw - Hasan Ali)

53.6
2

Patel to Moriarty, 2 runs

53.5
.

Patel to Moriarty, 0 runs

53.4
.

Patel to Moriarty, 0 runs

53.3
W

Patel to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)

53.2
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

53.1
4

Patel to Hill, 4 runs

52.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

52.5
4

Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 4 runs

52.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

52.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

52.2
1

Rehan Ahmed to Hill, 1 run

52.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 1 run

51.6
1

Patel to Hasan Ali, 1 run

51.5
1

Patel to Hill, 1 run

51.4
1

Patel to Hasan Ali, 1 run

51.3
1

Patel to Hill, 1 run

51.2
1

Patel to Hasan Ali, 1 run

51.1
.

Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

50.6
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

50.5
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

50.4
1

Davey to Hasan Ali, 1 run

50.3
.

Davey to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

50.2
2

Davey to Hasan Ali, 2 byes

50.1
1

Davey to Hill, 1 run

49.6
.

Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

49.5
.

Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

49.4
.

Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

49.3
.

Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

49.2
.

Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

49.1
.

Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

48.6
1

Davey to Hasan Ali, 1 run

48.5
1

Davey to Hill, 1 run

48.4
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

48.3
4

Davey to Hill, 4 runs

48.2
1

Davey to Hasan Ali, 1 run

48.1
4

Davey to Hasan Ali, 4 runs

47.6
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

47.5
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

47.4
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

47.3
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

47.2
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

47.1
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

46.6
4

Green to Hasan Ali, 4 runs

46.5
4

Green to Hasan Ali, 4 runs

46.4
.

Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

46.3
.

Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

46.2
.

Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

46.1
1

Green to Hill, 1 run

45.6
.

Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

45.5
.

Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

45.4
.

Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

45.3
.

Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs

45.2
W

Green to Bess, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bess)

45.1
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

44.6
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

44.5
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

44.4
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

44.3
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

44.2
4

Green to Hill, 4 runs

44.1
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

43.6
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

43.5
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

43.4
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

43.3
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

43.2
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

43.1
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

42.6
1

Green to Bess, 1 run

42.5
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

42.4
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

42.3
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

42.2
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

42.1
.

Green to Bess, 0 runs

41.6
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

41.5
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

41.4
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

41.3
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

41.2
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

41.1
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

40.6
4

Green to Bess, 4 runs

40.5
4

Green to Bess, 4 runs

40.4
W

Green to Wharton, appeal, wicket (caught - Wharton)

40.3
1

Green to Hill, 1 run

40.2
1

Green to Wharton, 1 run

40.1
2

Green to Wharton, 2 runs

39.6
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

39.5
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

39.4
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

39.3
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

39.2
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

39.1
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

38.6
4

Green to Wharton, 4 runs

38.5
1

Green to Hill, 1 run

38.4
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

38.3
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

38.2
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

38.1
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

37.6
1

Green to Hill, 1 run

37.5
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

37.4
1

Green to Wharton, 1 run

37.3
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

37.2
1

Green to Hill, 1 run

37.1
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

36.6
1

Green to Hill, 1 run

36.5
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

36.4
1

Green to Wharton, 1 run

36.3
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

36.2
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

36.1
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

35.6
1

Green to Wharton, 1 run

35.5
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

35.4
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

35.3
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

35.2
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

35.1
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

34.6
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

34.5
4

Davey to Hill, 4 runs

34.4
4

Davey to Hill, 4 runs

34.3
1

Davey to Wharton, 1 run

34.2
3

Davey to Hill, 3 runs

34.1
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

33.6
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

33.5
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

33.4
4

Evison to Wharton, 4 runs

33.3
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

33.2
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

33.1
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

32.6
4

Davey to Hill, 4 runs

32.5
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

32.4
4

Davey to Hill, 4 runs

32.3
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

32.2
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

32.1
1

Davey to Wharton, 1 run

31.6
.

Evison to Hill, 0 runs

31.5
.

Evison to Hill, 0 runs

31.4
.

Evison to Hill, 0 runs

31.3
.

Evison to Hill, 0 runs

31.2
1

Evison to Wharton, 1 run

31.1
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

30.6
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

30.5
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

30.4
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

30.3
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

30.2
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

30.1
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

29.6
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

29.5
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

29.4
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

29.3
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

29.2
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

29.1
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

28.6
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

28.5
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

28.4
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

28.3
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

28.2
.

Davey to Hill, 0 runs

28.1
1

Davey to Wharton, 1 run

27.6
.

Evison to Hill, 0 runs

27.5
.

Evison to Hill, 0 runs

27.4
W

Evison to Bairstow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bairstow)

27.3
4

Evison to Bairstow, 4 runs

27.2
.

Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs

27.1
.

Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs

26.6
.

Patel to Wharton, 0 runs

26.5
.

Patel to Wharton, 0 runs

26.4
.

Patel to Wharton, 0 runs

26.3
.

Patel to Wharton, 0 runs

26.2
.

Patel to Wharton, 0 runs

26.1
.

Patel to Wharton, 0 runs

25.6
.

Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs

25.5
1

Evison to Wharton, 1 run

25.4
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

25.3
1

Evison to Bairstow, 1 run

25.2
.

Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs

25.1
.

Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs

24.6
.

Patel to Wharton, 0 runs

24.5
2

Patel to Wharton, 2 runs

24.4
.

Patel to Wharton, 0 runs

24.3
.

Patel to Wharton, 0 runs

24.2
1

Patel to Bairstow, 1 run

24.1
4

Patel to Bairstow, 4 runs

23.6
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

23.5
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

23.4
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

23.3
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

23.2
4

Evison to Wharton, 4 runs

23.1
1

Evison to Bairstow, 1 run

22.6
4

Green to Wharton, 4 runs

22.5
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

22.4
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

22.3
1

Green to Bairstow, 1 run

22.2
.

Green to Bairstow, 0 runs

22.1
4

Green to Bairstow, 4 runs

21.6
2

Evison to Wharton, 2 runs

21.5
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

21.4
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

21.3
.

Evison to Wharton, 0 runs

21.2
1

Evison to Bairstow, 1 run

21.1
.

Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs

20.6
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

20.5
4

Green to Wharton, 4 runs

20.4
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

20.3
4

Green to Wharton, 4 runs

20.2
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

20.1
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

19.6
.

Green to Bairstow, 0 runs

19.5
1

Green to Wharton, 1 run

19.4
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

19.3
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

19.2
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

19.1
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

18.6
.

Green to Bairstow, 0 runs

18.5
.

Green to Bairstow, 0 runs

18.4
.

Green to Bairstow, 0 runs

18.3
.

Green to Bairstow, 0 runs

18.2
.

Green to Bairstow, 0 runs

18.1
.

Green to Bairstow, 0 runs

17.6
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

17.5
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

17.4
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

17.3
4

Green to Wharton, 4 runs

17.2
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

17.1
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

16.6
.

Green to Bairstow, 0 runs

16.5
W

Green to Revis, wicket (caught - Revis)

16.4
.

Green to Revis, 0 runs

16.3
.

Green to Revis, 0 runs

16.2
.

Green to Revis, 0 runs

16.1
.

Green to Revis, 0 runs

15.6
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

15.5
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

15.4
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

15.3
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

15.2
1

Green to Revis, 1 run

15.1
W

Green to Lyth, appeal, wicket (caught - Lyth)

14.6
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

14.5
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

14.4
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

14.3
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

14.2
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

14.1
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

13.6
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

13.5
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

13.4
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

13.3
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

13.2
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

13.1
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

12.6
.

Davey to Wharton, 0 runs

12.5
1

Davey to Lyth, 1 run

12.4
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

12.3
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

12.2
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

12.1
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

11.6
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

11.5
2

Green to Wharton, 2 runs

11.4
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

11.3
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

11.2
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

11.1
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

10.6
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

10.5
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

10.4
1

Davey to Wharton, 1 run

10.3
.

Davey to Wharton, 0 runs

10.2
.

Davey to Wharton, 0 runs

10.1
.

Davey to Wharton, appeal

9.6
1

Green to Wharton, 1 run

9.5
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

9.4
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

9.3
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

9.2
.

Green to Wharton, 0 runs

9.1
1

Green to Lyth, 1 run

8.6
.

Davey to Wharton, 0 runs

8.5
.

Davey to Wharton, 0 runs

8.4
.

Davey to Wharton, appeal

8.3
4

Davey to Wharton, 4 runs

8.2
.

Davey to Wharton, 0 runs

8.1
2

Davey to Wharton, 2 runs

7.6
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

7.5
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

7.4
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

7.3
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

7.2
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

7.1
1

Green to Wharton, 1 run

6.6
1

Davey to Wharton, 1 run

6.5
.

Davey to Wharton, 0 runs

6.4
W

Davey to Whiteman, appeal, wicket (caught - Whiteman)

6.3
.

Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs

6.2
2

Davey to Whiteman, 2 runs

6.1
4

Davey to Whiteman, 4 runs

5.6
1

Green to Whiteman, 1 run

5.5
1

Green to Lyth, 1 run

5.4
2

Green to Lyth, 2 runs

5.3
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

5.2
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

5.1
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

4.6
.

Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs

4.5
.

Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs

4.4
4

Davey to Whiteman, 4 runs

4.3
.

Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs

4.2
.

Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs

4.1
1

Davey to Lyth, 1 run

3.6
.

Green to Whiteman, 0 runs

3.5
W

Green to Luxton, wicket (lbw - Luxton)

3.4
.

Green to Luxton, 0 runs

3.3
.

Green to Luxton, 0 runs

3.2
4

Green to Luxton, 4 runs

3.1
4

Green to Luxton, 4 runs

2.6
4

Davey to Lyth, 4 byes

2.5
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

2.4
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

2.3
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

2.2
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

2.1
1

Davey to Luxton, 1 run

1.6
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

1.5
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

1.4
.

Green to Lyth, 0 runs

1.3
.

Green to Lyth, appeal

1.2
1

Green to Luxton, leg bye

1.1
.

Green to Luxton, 0 runs

0.6
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

0.5
2

Davey to Lyth, 2 runs

0.4
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

0.3
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

0.2
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Davey to Lyth, 0 runs