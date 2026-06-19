Highlights Leicestershire vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 19.06.2026
Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 1 run
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Kelly, 0 runs
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Bess to Kelly, 1 run
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Kelly, 0 runs
White to Kelly, 0 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Bess to Kelly, 0 runs
Bess to Kelly, 0 runs
Bess to Kelly, 2 runs
Bess to Kelly, 4 runs
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Bess to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Kelly, 4 runs
White to Kelly, 0 runs
White to Kelly, 4 leg byes, appeal
White to Kelly, 0 runs
White to Kelly, 0 runs
White to Kelly, 2 runs
Moriarty to Kelly, 1 run
Moriarty to Kelly, 6 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Kelly, 0 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs
Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs
Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs
Moriarty to Kelly, 4 runs
Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Hill to Kelly, 0 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs
Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs
Moriarty to Kelly, 0 runs
Moriarty to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)
Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 4 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 4 runs
Moriarty to Hill, 1 run
Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Hill, 1 run
Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Hill, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rishi Patel, appeal, wicket (stumped - Rishi Patel)
Moriarty to Rishi Patel, appeal
Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 2 runs
Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Revis to Rishi Patel, 2 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 2 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 6 runs
Moriarty to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Moriarty to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 2 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs
Moriarty to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 2 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Revis to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Revis to Rishi Patel, 3 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 3 runs
Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 4 byes
Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 4 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Hill to Rishi Patel, 6 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 2 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 2 runs
White to Rehan Ahmed, 0 runs
White to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Rehan Ahmed, appeal
Hasan Ali to Gumbs, wicket (lbw - Gumbs)
Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 3 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
White to Gumbs, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Gumbs, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 3 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hasan Ali to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to White, wicket (lbw - White)
Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, wicket (lbw - Hasan Ali)
Patel to Moriarty, 2 runs
Patel to Moriarty, 0 runs
Patel to Moriarty, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Hill, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Hasan Ali, 1 run
Patel to Hasan Ali, 1 run
Patel to Hill, 1 run
Patel to Hasan Ali, 1 run
Patel to Hill, 1 run
Patel to Hasan Ali, 1 run
Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hasan Ali, 1 run
Davey to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Davey to Hasan Ali, 2 byes
Davey to Hill, 1 run
Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Patel to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Davey to Hasan Ali, 1 run
Davey to Hill, 1 run
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 4 runs
Davey to Hasan Ali, 1 run
Davey to Hasan Ali, 4 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hasan Ali, 4 runs
Green to Hasan Ali, 4 runs
Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 1 run
Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Green to Hasan Ali, 0 runs
Green to Bess, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bess)
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 4 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 1 run
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Bess, 4 runs
Green to Bess, 4 runs
Green to Wharton, appeal, wicket (caught - Wharton)
Green to Hill, 1 run
Green to Wharton, 1 run
Green to Wharton, 2 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 4 runs
Green to Hill, 1 run
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 1 run
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 1 run
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 1 run
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 1 run
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 1 run
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 1 run
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 4 runs
Davey to Hill, 4 runs
Davey to Wharton, 1 run
Davey to Hill, 3 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 4 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 4 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 4 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Wharton, 1 run
Evison to Hill, 0 runs
Evison to Hill, 0 runs
Evison to Hill, 0 runs
Evison to Hill, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 1 run
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Hill, 0 runs
Davey to Wharton, 1 run
Evison to Hill, 0 runs
Evison to Hill, 0 runs
Evison to Bairstow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bairstow)
Evison to Bairstow, 4 runs
Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs
Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Wharton, 0 runs
Patel to Wharton, 0 runs
Patel to Wharton, 0 runs
Patel to Wharton, 0 runs
Patel to Wharton, 0 runs
Patel to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 1 run
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Bairstow, 1 run
Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs
Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Wharton, 0 runs
Patel to Wharton, 2 runs
Patel to Wharton, 0 runs
Patel to Wharton, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 1 run
Patel to Bairstow, 4 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 4 runs
Evison to Bairstow, 1 run
Green to Wharton, 4 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 1 run
Green to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 4 runs
Evison to Wharton, 2 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Wharton, 0 runs
Evison to Bairstow, 1 run
Evison to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 4 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 4 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 1 run
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 4 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Bairstow, 0 runs
Green to Revis, wicket (caught - Revis)
Green to Revis, 0 runs
Green to Revis, 0 runs
Green to Revis, 0 runs
Green to Revis, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Revis, 1 run
Green to Lyth, appeal, wicket (caught - Lyth)
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 1 run
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 2 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Wharton, 1 run
Davey to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Wharton, appeal
Green to Wharton, 1 run
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 1 run
Davey to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Wharton, appeal
Davey to Wharton, 4 runs
Davey to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Wharton, 2 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Wharton, 1 run
Davey to Wharton, 1 run
Davey to Wharton, 0 runs
Davey to Whiteman, appeal, wicket (caught - Whiteman)
Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs
Davey to Whiteman, 2 runs
Davey to Whiteman, 4 runs
Green to Whiteman, 1 run
Green to Lyth, 1 run
Green to Lyth, 2 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs
Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs
Davey to Whiteman, 4 runs
Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs
Davey to Whiteman, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 1 run
Green to Whiteman, 0 runs
Green to Luxton, wicket (lbw - Luxton)
Green to Luxton, 0 runs
Green to Luxton, 0 runs
Green to Luxton, 4 runs
Green to Luxton, 4 runs
Davey to Lyth, 4 byes
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Luxton, 1 run
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, 0 runs
Green to Lyth, appeal
Green to Luxton, leg bye
Green to Luxton, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 2 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs
Davey to Lyth, 0 runs