Match details Leicestershire vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

LEI
LEI

(0 ov.) 177/3

YOR
YOR

185

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Gumbs Sheridon, Ahmed Rehan, Hill Lewis, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Evison Joey, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Davey Josh, Green Alex M, Patel Ajaz
BenchBudinger SG, Eskinazi Stevie, Helm Tom, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Mike Ben, Scriven Tom, Singh Yadvinder, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Weatherald Jake, Wood Sam

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Luxton William, Whiteman Sam, Wharton James Henry, Bairstow Jonny, Revis Matthew L, Hill George, Bess Dom, Ali Hasan, Moriarty Daniel, White Curtley-Jack
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Ali Moeen, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Richardson Jhye, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Taylor Charlie, Thompson Jordan, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wade Alex, Wiese David

Venue Guide

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