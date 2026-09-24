Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 24.09.2026

Live
First class

NOT
NOT

(19 ov.) 48/0

YOR
YOR
18.6
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

18.5
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

18.4
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

18.3
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

18.2
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

18.1
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

17.6
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

17.5
1

White to Hameed, 1 run

17.4
.

White to Hameed, 0 runs

17.3
.

White to Hameed, 0 runs

17.3
4

White to Hameed, 2 no balls + 2 runs

17.2
3

White to Slater, 3 runs

17.1
1

White to Hameed, 1 run

16.6
.

Hill to Slater, 0 runs

16.5
.

Hill to Slater, 0 runs

16.4
.

Hill to Slater, 0 runs

16.3
1

Hill to Hameed, 1 run

16.2
4

Hill to Hameed, 4 runs

16.1
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

15.6
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

15.5
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

15.4
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

15.3
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

15.2
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

15.1
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

14.6
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

14.5
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

14.4
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

14.3
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

14.2
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

14.1
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

13.6
1

White to Hameed, leg bye

13.5
.

White to Hameed, 0 runs

13.3
.

White to Hameed, 0 runs

13.2
1

White to Slater, bye

13.1
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

12.6
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

12.5
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

12.4
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

12.3
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

12.2
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

12.1
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

11.6
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

11.5
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

11.4
.

White to Slater, appeal

11.3
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

11.2
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

11.1
.

White to Slater, 0 runs

10.6
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

10.5
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

10.4
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

10.3
.

Hill to Hameed, 0 runs

10.2
3

Hill to Slater, 3 runs

10.1
.

Hill to Slater, 0 runs

9.6
.

White to Hameed, appeal

9.5
.

White to Hameed, 0 runs

9.4
1

White to Slater, 1 run

9.3
4

White to Slater, 4 runs

9.2
4

White to Slater, 4 runs

9.1
1

White to Hameed, 1 run

8.6
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

8.5
1

Coad to Hameed, 1 run

8.4
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

8.3
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

8.2
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

8.1
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

7.6
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

7.5
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

7.4
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

7.3
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

7.2
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

7.1
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

6.6
1

Coad to Slater, 1 run

6.5
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

6.4
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

6.3
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

6.2
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

6.1
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

5.6
4

Cliff to Hameed, 4 runs

5.5
.

Cliff to Hameed, 0 runs

5.4
4

Cliff to Hameed, 4 runs

5.3
.

Cliff to Hameed, 0 runs

5.2
4

Cliff to Hameed, 4 runs

5.1
.

Cliff to Hameed, 0 runs

4.6
2

Coad to Slater, 2 runs

4.5
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

4.4
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

4.3
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

4.2
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

4.1
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

3.6
.

Cliff to Hameed, 0 runs

3.5
.

Cliff to Hameed, 0 runs

3.4
.

Cliff to Hameed, 0 runs

3.3
.

Cliff to Hameed, 0 runs

3.2
.

Cliff to Hameed, 0 runs

3.1
.

Cliff to Hameed, 0 runs

2.6
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

2.5
.

Coad to Slater, 0 runs

2.4
1

Coad to Hameed, 1 run

2.3
2

Coad to Hameed, 2 runs

2.2
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

2.1
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

1.6
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

1.5
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

1.4
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

1.3
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

1.2
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

1.1
.

Cliff to Slater, 0 runs

0.6
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

0.5
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

0.4
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

0.3
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

0.2
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs

0.1
.

Coad to Hameed, 0 runs