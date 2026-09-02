Highlights Somerset vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 02.09.2026

Live
First class

SOM
SOM
GLA
GLA

(16 ov.) 53/3

15.6
2

Pretorius to Kellaway, 2 runs

15.5
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

15.4
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

15.3
2

Pretorius to Kellaway, 2 runs

15.2
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

15.1
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

14.6
.

Overton to Ingram, 0 runs

14.5
.

Overton to Ingram, 0 runs

14.4
.

Overton to Ingram, 0 runs

14.3
.

Overton to Ingram, 0 runs

14.2
.

Overton to Ingram, 0 runs

14.1
.

Overton to Ingram, 0 runs

13.6
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

13.5
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

13.4
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

13.3
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

13.2
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

13.1
.

Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs

12.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Crane)

12.5
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

12.4
4

Overton to Crane, 4 runs

12.3
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

12.2
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

12.1
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

11.6
W

Pretorius to Carlson, appeal, wicket (caught - Carlson)

11.5
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

11.4
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

11.3
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

11.2
1

Pretorius to Crane, 1 run

11.1
.

Pretorius to Crane, 0 runs

10.6
.

Gregory to Carlson, 0 runs

10.5
.

Gregory to Carlson, 0 runs

10.4
.

Gregory to Carlson, 0 runs

10.3
.

Gregory to Carlson, 0 runs

10.2
1

Gregory to Crane, 1 run

10.1
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

9.6
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

9.5
4

Pretorius to Carlson, 4 runs

9.4
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

9.3
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

9.2
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

9.1
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

8.6
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

8.5
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

8.4
.

Gregory to Crane, appeal

8.3
4

Gregory to Crane, 4 runs

8.2
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

8.1
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

7.6
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

7.6
2

Pretorius to Carlson, 2 no balls

7.5
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

7.4
.

Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs

7.3
W

Pretorius to AM Tribe, appeal, wicket (caught - AM Tribe)

7.2
2

Pretorius to AM Tribe, 2 runs

7.1
.

Pretorius to AM Tribe, 0 runs

6.6
4

Gregory to Crane, 4 runs

6.5
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

6.4
4

Gregory to Crane, 4 runs

6.3
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

6.2
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

6.1
1

Gregory to AM Tribe, 1 run

5.6
1

Overton to AM Tribe, 1 run

5.5
.

Overton to AM Tribe, 0 runs

5.4
.

Overton to AM Tribe, 0 runs

5.3
4

Overton to AM Tribe, 4 runs

5.2
.

Overton to AM Tribe, appeal

5.1
.

Overton to AM Tribe, 0 runs

4.6
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

4.5
1

Gregory to AM Tribe, 1 run

4.4
4

Gregory to AM Tribe, 4 runs

4.3
.

Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs

4.2
.

Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs

4.1
.

Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs

3.6
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

3.5
4

Overton to Crane, 4 runs

3.4
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

3.3
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

3.2
1

Overton to AM Tribe, 1 run

3.1
.

Overton to AM Tribe, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

2.3
2

Gregory to Crane, 2 runs

2.2
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gregory to Crane, 0 runs

1.6
1

Overton to Crane, 1 run

1.5
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

1.4
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

1.3
2

Overton to Crane, 2 runs

1.2
.

Overton to Crane, 0 runs

1.1
1

Overton to AM Tribe, 1 run

0.6
1

Gregory to AM Tribe, 1 run

0.5
.

Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs

0.4
.

Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs