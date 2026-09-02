Highlights Somerset vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 02.09.2026
Pretorius to Kellaway, 2 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 2 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
Overton to Ingram, 0 runs
Overton to Ingram, 0 runs
Overton to Ingram, 0 runs
Overton to Ingram, 0 runs
Overton to Ingram, 0 runs
Overton to Ingram, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kellaway, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Crane)
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to Crane, 4 runs
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, appeal, wicket (caught - Carlson)
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to Crane, 1 run
Pretorius to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Carlson, 0 runs
Gregory to Carlson, 0 runs
Gregory to Carlson, 0 runs
Gregory to Carlson, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 1 run
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 4 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, appeal
Gregory to Crane, 4 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 2 no balls
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to Carlson, 0 runs
Pretorius to AM Tribe, appeal, wicket (caught - AM Tribe)
Pretorius to AM Tribe, 2 runs
Pretorius to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 4 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 4 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to AM Tribe, 1 run
Overton to AM Tribe, 1 run
Overton to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Overton to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Overton to AM Tribe, 4 runs
Overton to AM Tribe, appeal
Overton to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to AM Tribe, 1 run
Gregory to AM Tribe, 4 runs
Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to Crane, 4 runs
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to AM Tribe, 1 run
Overton to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 2 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Gregory to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to Crane, 1 run
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to Crane, 2 runs
Overton to Crane, 0 runs
Overton to AM Tribe, 1 run
Gregory to AM Tribe, 1 run
Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs
Gregory to AM Tribe, 0 runs