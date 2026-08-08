Squads Somerset vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 02.09.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Abell Tom
batsman
Byrom Eddie
batsman
Ball Jake
bowler
Carlson Kiran
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Cooke Chris
wicket keeper
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Crane Mason
bowler
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Dickson Sean
batsman
Hill Finley James
all rounder
Douthwaite Daniel
all rounder
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Lammonby Tom
batsman
Franco Romano
no information yet
Leach Jack
bowler
Gorvin Andrew William
all rounder
Meredith Riley
bowler
Hadley Ryan
bowler
Harris James
all rounder
Overton Craig
bowler
Hope-Bell
no information yet
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Hurle Henry Ellis
wicket keeper
Rew James
wicket keeper
Ingram Colin
batsman
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Kellaway Benjamin Ian
all rounder
Roberts Kian
no information yet
Leonard Ned
all rounder
Sams Daniel
all rounder
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Shaw Josh
bowler
McIlroy Jamie
bowler
Smeed Will
batsman
Morris Ben
bowler
Theedom James
no information yet
Nicholls Callum Rhys
no information yet
Thomas Joshua F
all rounder
Norton Tom
no information yet
Vaughan Archie M
no information yet
Root Billy
batsman
Match has not started yet