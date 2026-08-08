Squads Somerset vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

SOM
SOM
GLA
GLA

Playing

SOM
SOM
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Abell Tom

batsman

Ball Jake

bowler

Banton Tom

batsman

Cooke Chris

wicket keeper

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Franco Romano

no information yet

Harris James

all rounder

Hope-Bell

no information yet

Hurle Henry Ellis

wicket keeper

Rew James

wicket keeper

Rew Thomas

no information yet

Roberts Kian

no information yet

Leonard Ned

all rounder

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Smeed Will

batsman

Theedom James

no information yet

Nicholls Callum Rhys

no information yet

Thomas Joshua F

all rounder

Norton Tom

no information yet

Vaughan Archie M

no information yet

Root Billy

batsman

Bench

SOM
SOM
GLA
GLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet