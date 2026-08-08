Match details Somerset vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

SOM
SOM
GLA
GLA

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Smeed Will, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersByrom Eddie, Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Gorvin Andrew William, Hadley Ryan, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Norton Tom, Root Billy, Smale William, Tribe Asa Mark, van der Gugten Tim, Zain ul Hasan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet