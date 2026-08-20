Highlights Surrey vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 20.08.2026
LiveFirst class
2.6
.
Worrall to Clarke, 0 runs
2.5
W
Worrall to Slater, appeal, wicket (caught - Slater)
2.4
.
Worrall to Slater, 0 runs
2.3
.
Worrall to Slater, 0 runs
2.2
4
Worrall to Slater, 4 runs
2.1
.
Worrall to Slater, 0 runs
1.6
W
Fisher to Hameed, appeal, wicket (caught - Hameed)
1.5
.
Fisher to Hameed, 0 runs
1.4
.
Fisher to Hameed, 0 runs
1.3
4
Fisher to Hameed, 4 runs
1.2
.
Fisher to Hameed, 0 runs
1.1
.
Fisher to Hameed, 0 runs
0.6
.
Worrall to Slater, 0 runs
0.5
.
Worrall to Slater, 0 runs
0.4
.
Worrall to Slater, 0 runs
0.3
.
Worrall to Slater, 0 runs
0.2
.
Worrall to Slater, 0 runs
0.1
1
Worrall to Hameed, 1 run