Highlights Surrey vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 20.08.2026

Live
First class

SUR
SUR
NOT
NOT

(3 ov.) 9/2

2.6
.

Worrall to Clarke, 0 runs

2.5
W

Worrall to Slater, appeal, wicket (caught - Slater)

2.4
.

Worrall to Slater, 0 runs

2.3
.

Worrall to Slater, 0 runs

2.2
4

Worrall to Slater, 4 runs

2.1
.

Worrall to Slater, 0 runs

1.6
W

Fisher to Hameed, appeal, wicket (caught - Hameed)

1.5
.

Fisher to Hameed, 0 runs

1.4
.

Fisher to Hameed, 0 runs

1.3
4

Fisher to Hameed, 4 runs

1.2
.

Fisher to Hameed, 0 runs

1.1
.

Fisher to Hameed, 0 runs

0.6
.

Worrall to Slater, 0 runs

0.5
.

Worrall to Slater, 0 runs

0.4
.

Worrall to Slater, 0 runs

0.3
.

Worrall to Slater, 0 runs

0.2
.

Worrall to Slater, 0 runs

0.1
1

Worrall to Hameed, 1 run