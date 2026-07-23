Match details Surrey vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

SUR
SUR
NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 20, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Chahar Rahul, Clark Jordan, Ealham Thomas Mark, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece
Benchno information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAli Mohammad, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, O'Neill Fergus, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Verreynne Kyle
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet