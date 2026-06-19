Highlights Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO

(96 ov.) 258/7

95.6
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

95.5
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

95.4
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

95.3
1

Singh to Ahmed, 1 run

95.2
4

Singh to Ahmed, 4 runs

95.1
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

94.6
.

Swanepoel to Ahmed, 0 runs

94.5
.

Swanepoel to Ahmed, 0 runs

94.4
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

94.3
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

94.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

94.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

93.6
.

Singh to Ahmed, 0 runs

93.5
3

Singh to Hammond, 3 runs

93.4
1

Singh to Ahmed, 1 run

93.3
.

Singh to Ahmed, 0 runs

93.2
.

Singh to Ahmed, 0 runs

93.1
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

92.6
.

Swanepoel to Ahmed, 0 runs

92.5
.

Swanepoel to Ahmed, 0 runs

92.4
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

92.3
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

92.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

92.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

91.6
.

Allison to Ahmed, appeal

91.5
.

Allison to Ahmed, 0 runs

91.4
.

Allison to Ahmed, 0 runs

91.3
.

Allison to Ahmed, 0 runs

91.2
.

Allison to Ahmed, 0 runs

91.1
4

Allison to Ahmed, 4 runs

90.6
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

90.5
1

Swanepoel to Ahmed, 1 run

90.4
W

Swanepoel to Clarke, appeal, wicket (caught - Clarke)

90.3
.

Swanepoel to Clarke, 0 runs

90.2
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

90.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

89.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Taylor)

89.5
.

Allison to Taylor, 0 runs

89.4
1

Allison to Hammond, 1 run

89.3
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

89.2
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

89.1
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

88.6
.

Swanepoel to Taylor, 0 runs

88.5
.

Swanepoel to Taylor, 0 runs

88.4
.

Swanepoel to Taylor, 0 runs

88.3
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

88.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

88.1
1

Swanepoel to Taylor, 1 run

87.6
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

87.5
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

87.4
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

87.3
1

Allison to Taylor, 1 run

87.2
1

Allison to Hammond, 1 run

87.1
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

86.6
2

Taylor to Taylor, 2 runs

86.5
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

86.4
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

86.3
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

86.2
1

Taylor to Hammond, 1 run

86.1
1

Taylor to Taylor, 1 run

85.6
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

85.5
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

85.4
1

Allison to Taylor, 1 run

85.3
.

Allison to Taylor, 0 runs

85.2
4

Allison to Taylor, 4 runs

85.1
.

Allison to Taylor, 0 runs

84.6
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

84.5
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

84.4
1

Taylor to Taylor, leg bye

84.3
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

84.2
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

84.1
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

83.6
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

83.5
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

83.4
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

83.3
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

83.2
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

83.1
1

Allison to Taylor, 1 run

82.6
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

82.5
4

Taylor to Hammond, 4 runs

82.4
4

Taylor to Hammond, 4 runs

82.3
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

82.2
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

82.1
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

81.6
.

Allison to Taylor, 0 runs

81.5
.

Allison to Taylor, 0 runs

81.4
.

Allison to Taylor, 0 runs

81.3
1

Allison to Hammond, 1 run

81.2
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

81.1
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

80.6
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

80.5
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

80.4
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

80.3
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

80.2
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

80.1
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

79.6
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

79.5
3

Singh to Taylor, 3 runs

79.4
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

79.3
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

79.2
1

Singh to Taylor, 1 run

79.1
.

Singh to Taylor, 0 runs

78.6
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

78.5
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

78.4
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

78.3
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

78.2
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

78.1
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

77.6
.

Singh to Taylor, 0 runs

77.5
.

Singh to Taylor, 0 runs

77.4
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

77.3
1

Singh to Taylor, 1 run

77.2
.

Singh to Taylor, 0 runs

77.1
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

76.6
.

Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs

76.5
.

Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs

76.4
1

Brookes to Hammond, 1 run

76.3
4

Brookes to Hammond, 4 runs

76.2
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

76.1
4

Brookes to Hammond, 4 runs

75.6
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

75.5
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

75.4
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

75.3
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

75.2
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

75.1
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

74.6
.

Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs

74.5
.

Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs

74.4
.

Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs

74.3
.

Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs

74.2
.

Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs

74.1
.

Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs

73.6
1

Singh to Taylor, 1 run

73.5
4

Singh to Taylor, 4 runs

73.4
.

Singh to Taylor, 0 runs

73.3
W

Singh to van Buuren, appeal, wicket (caught - van Buuren)

73.2
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

73.1
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

72.6
.

Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs

72.5
.

Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs

72.4
2

Brookes to van Buuren, 2 runs

72.3
.

Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs

72.2
.

Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs

72.1
.

Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs

71.6
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

71.5
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

71.4
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

71.3
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

71.2
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

71.1
1

Singh to van Buuren, 1 run

70.6
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

70.5
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

70.4
1

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 1 run

70.3
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

70.2
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

70.1
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

69.6
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

69.5
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

69.4
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

69.3
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

69.2
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

69.1
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

68.6
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

68.5
2

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 2 runs

68.4
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

68.3
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

68.2
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

68.1
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

67.6
1

Brookes to Hammond, 1 run

67.5
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

67.4
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

67.3
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

67.2
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

67.1
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

66.6
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

66.5
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

66.4
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

66.3
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

66.2
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

66.1
1

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 1 run

65.6
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

65.5
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

65.4
.

Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs

65.3
1

Brookes to van Buuren, 1 run

65.2
.

Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs

65.1
1

Brookes to Hammond, 1 run

64.6
4

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 4 runs

64.5
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

64.4
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

64.3
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

64.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

64.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

63.6
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

63.5
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

63.4
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

63.3
1

Singh to van Buuren, 1 run

63.2
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

63.1
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

62.6
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

62.5
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

62.4
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

62.3
1

Waite to van Buuren, 1 run

62.2
.

Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs

62.1
1

Waite to Hammond, 1 run

61.6
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

61.5
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

61.4
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

61.3
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

61.2
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

61.1
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

60.6
.

Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs

60.5
.

Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs

60.4
.

Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs

60.3
.

Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs

60.2
1

Waite to Hammond, 1 run

60.1
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

59.6
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

59.5
1

Hammond plays a defensive stroke for one run.

59.4
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

59.3
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

59.2
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

59.1
2

Singh to Hammond, 2 runs

58.6
1

Waite to Hammond, 1 run

58.5
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

58.4
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

58.3
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

58.2
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

58.1
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

57.6
4

Singh to van Buuren, 4 runs

57.5
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

57.4
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

57.3
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

57.2
.

Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs

57.1
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

56.6
.

Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs

56.5
.

Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs

56.4
.

Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs

56.3
1

Waite to Hammond, leg bye

56.2
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

56.1
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

55.6
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

55.5
4

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 4 runs

55.4
.

Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs

55.3
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

55.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

55.1
4

Swanepoel to Hammond, 4 runs

54.6
1

Allison to Hammond, 1 run

54.5
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

54.4
1

Allison to van Buuren, 1 run

54.3
.

Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs

54.2
.

Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs

54.1
.

Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs

53.6
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

53.5
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

53.4
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

53.3
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

53.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

53.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

52.6
.

Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs

52.5
.

Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs

52.4
1

Hammond plays a defensive stroke for a run.

52.3
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

52.2
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

52.1
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

51.5
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

51.4
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

51.3
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

51.2
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

51.1
1

Swanepoel to Bracey, 1 run

50.6
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

50.5
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

50.4
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

50.3
4

Allison to Hammond, 4 runs

50.2
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

50.1
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

49.6
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

49.5
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

49.4
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

49.3
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

49.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

49.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

48.6
.

Taylor to Bracey, 0 runs

48.5
1

Taylor to Hammond, 1 run

48.4
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

48.3
4

Taylor to Hammond, 4 runs

48.2
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

48.1
4

Taylor to Hammond, 4 runs

47.6
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

47.5
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

47.4
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

47.3
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

47.2
.

Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs

47.1
W

Swanepoel to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)

46.6
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

46.5
1

Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run

46.4
1

Taylor to Hammond, 1 run

46.4
2

Taylor to Hammond, 2 no balls

46.3
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

46.2
1

Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run

46.1
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

45.6
4

Singh to Hammond, 4 runs

45.5
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

45.4
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

45.3
.

Singh to Hammond, appeal

45.2
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

45.1
1

Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

44.6
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

44.5
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

44.4
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

44.3
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

44.2
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

44.1
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

43.6
2

Singh to Bancroft, 2 runs

43.5
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

43.4
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

43.3
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

43.2
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

43.1
4

Singh to Hammond, 4 runs

42.6
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

42.5
1

Hammond defends for a single run.

42.4
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

42.3
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

42.2
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

42.1
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

41.6
.

Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

41.5
.

Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

41.4
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

41.3
1

Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

41.2
1

Singh to Hammond, 1 run

41.1
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

40.6
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

40.5
2

Taylor to Bancroft, 2 runs

40.4
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

40.3
1

Taylor to Hammond, 1 run

40.2
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

40.1
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

39.6
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

39.5
2

Allison to Bancroft, 2 runs

39.4
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

39.3
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

39.2
4

Allison to Bancroft, 4 runs

39.1
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

38.6
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

38.5
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

38.4
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

38.3
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

38.2
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

38.1
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

37.6
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

37.5
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

37.4
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

37.3
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

37.2
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

37.1
1

Allison to Hammond, 1 run

36.6
4

Waite to Bancroft, 4 runs

36.5
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

36.4
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

36.3
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

36.2
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

36.1
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

35.6
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

35.5
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

35.4
2

Allison to Hammond, 2 runs

35.3
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

35.2
4

Allison to Hammond, 4 runs

35.1
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

34.6
.

Waite to Bancroft, appeal

34.5
1

Waite to Hammond, 1 run

34.4
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

34.3
4

Waite to Hammond, 4 runs

34.2
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

34.1
4

Waite to Hammond, 4 runs

33.6
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.5
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.4
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.3
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.2
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.1
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

32.6
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

32.5
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

32.4
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

32.3
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

32.2
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

32.1
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

31.6
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

31.5
1

Allison to Hammond, 1 run

31.4
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

31.3
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

31.2
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

31.1
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

30.6
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

30.5
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

30.4
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

30.3
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

30.2
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

30.1
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

29.6
1

Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

29.5
.

Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

29.4
.

Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

29.3
.

Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

29.2
.

Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

29.1
.

Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

28.6
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

28.5
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

28.4
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

28.3
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

28.2
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

28.1
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

27.6
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

27.5
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

27.4
1

Allison to Hammond, 1 run

27.3
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

27.2
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

27.1
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

26.6
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

26.5
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

26.4
1

Taylor to Hammond, 1 run

26.3
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

26.2
1

Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run

26.1
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

25.6
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

25.5
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

25.4
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

25.3
1

Allison to Bancroft, 1 run

25.2
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

25.1
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

24.6
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

24.5
1

Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run

24.4
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

24.3
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

24.2
1

Taylor to Hammond, 1 run

24.1
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

23.6
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

23.5
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

23.4
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

23.3
1

Allison to Hammond, 1 run

23.2
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

23.1
.

Allison to Hammond, 0 runs

22.6
1

Taylor to Hammond, 1 run

22.5
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

22.4
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

22.3
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

22.2
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

22.1
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

21.6
1

Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run

21.5
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

21.5
2

Swanepoel to Hammond, 2 no balls

21.4
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

21.3
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

21.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

21.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

20.6
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.5
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.4
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.3
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.2
2

Waite to Bancroft, 2 runs

20.1
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

19.6
4

Swanepoel to Hammond, 4 runs

19.5
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

19.4
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

19.3
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

19.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

19.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

18.6
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

18.5
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

18.4
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

18.3
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

18.2
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

18.1
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

17.6
4

Swanepoel to Hammond, 4 runs

17.5
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

17.4
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

17.3
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

17.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

17.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

16.6
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

16.5
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

16.4
2

Waite to Bancroft, 2 runs

16.3
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

16.2
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

16.1
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

15.6
4

Swanepoel to Hammond, 4 runs

15.5
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

15.4
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

15.3
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

15.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

15.1
2

Swanepoel to Hammond, 2 runs

14.6
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

14.5
1

Waite to Hammond, 1 run

14.4
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

14.3
4

Waite to Hammond, 4 runs

14.2
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

14.1
.

Waite to Hammond, 0 runs

13.6
2

Swanepoel to Bancroft, 2 runs

13.5
.

Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs

13.4
.

Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs

13.3
1

Hammond plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

13.2
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

13.1
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

12.6
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.5
4

Waite to Bancroft, 4 runs

12.4
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.3
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.2
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.1
.

Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.6
.

Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs

11.5
1

Swanepoel to Bancroft, 1 run

11.4
.

Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.3
.

Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.2
.

Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.1
.

Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs

10.6
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

10.5
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

10.4
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

10.3
W

Taylor to Boorman, appeal, wicket (caught - Boorman)

10.2
2

Taylor to Boorman, 2 runs

10.1
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

9.6
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.5
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.4
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.3
4

Allison to Bancroft, 4 runs

9.2
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.1
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.6
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

8.5
1

Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run

8.4
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.3
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.2
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.1
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

7.6
.

Allison to Boorman, 0 runs

7.5
.

Allison to Boorman, 0 runs

7.4
.

Allison to Boorman, 0 runs

7.3
.

Allison to Boorman, 0 runs

7.2
.

Allison to Boorman, 0 runs

7.1
W

Allison to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)

6.6
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.5
4

Taylor to Bancroft, 4 runs

6.4
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.3
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.2
4

Taylor to Bancroft, 4 runs

6.1
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.6
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

5.5
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

5.4
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

5.3
1

Allison to Bancroft, 1 run

5.2
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.1
.

Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.6
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

4.5
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

4.4
4

Taylor to Phillips, 4 runs

4.3
1

Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run

4.2
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.1
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.6
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

3.5
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

3.4
2

Allison to Phillips, 2 runs

3.3
2

Allison to Phillips, 2 runs

3.2
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

3.1
1

Allison to Bancroft, 1 run

2.6
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

2.5
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

2.4
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs

2.2
3

Taylor to Bancroft, 3 runs

2.1
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.6
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

1.5
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

1.4
2

Allison to Phillips, 2 runs

1.3
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

1.2
4

Allison to Phillips, 4 runs

1.1
.

Allison to Phillips, 0 runs

0.6
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.5
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.4
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.3
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.2
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.1
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs