Highlights Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 19.06.2026
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Ahmed, 1 run
Singh to Ahmed, 4 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Ahmed, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Ahmed, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Ahmed, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 3 runs
Singh to Ahmed, 1 run
Singh to Ahmed, 0 runs
Singh to Ahmed, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Ahmed, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Ahmed, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Ahmed, appeal
Allison to Ahmed, 0 runs
Allison to Ahmed, 0 runs
Allison to Ahmed, 0 runs
Allison to Ahmed, 0 runs
Allison to Ahmed, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Ahmed, 1 run
Swanepoel to Clarke, appeal, wicket (caught - Clarke)
Swanepoel to Clarke, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Taylor)
Allison to Taylor, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Taylor, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Taylor, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Taylor, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Taylor, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Taylor, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 2 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 1 run
Taylor to Taylor, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Taylor, 1 run
Allison to Taylor, 0 runs
Allison to Taylor, 4 runs
Allison to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, leg bye
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Taylor, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 4 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 4 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Taylor, 0 runs
Allison to Taylor, 0 runs
Allison to Taylor, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Taylor, 3 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Taylor, 1 run
Singh to Taylor, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Taylor, 0 runs
Singh to Taylor, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Singh to Taylor, 1 run
Singh to Taylor, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs
Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 1 run
Brookes to Hammond, 4 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 4 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs
Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs
Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs
Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs
Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs
Brookes to Taylor, 0 runs
Singh to Taylor, 1 run
Singh to Taylor, 4 runs
Singh to Taylor, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, appeal, wicket (caught - van Buuren)
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs
Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs
Brookes to van Buuren, 2 runs
Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs
Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs
Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 1 run
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 1 run
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 2 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Brookes to Hammond, 1 run
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 1 run
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 0 runs
Brookes to van Buuren, 1 run
Brookes to van Buuren, 0 runs
Brookes to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Singh to van Buuren, 1 run
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to van Buuren, 1 run
Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 1 run
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs
Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs
Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs
Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 1 run
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Hammond plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 2 runs
Waite to Hammond, 1 run
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 4 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to van Buuren, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs
Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs
Waite to van Buuren, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, leg bye
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 4 runs
Swanepoel to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 4 runs
Allison to Hammond, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to van Buuren, 1 run
Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Allison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Hammond plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Bracey, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 4 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bracey, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 4 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bracey, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 2 no balls
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 4 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, appeal
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 2 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 4 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hammond defends for a single run.
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
Singh to Hammond, 1 run
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 2 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 2 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 4 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 1 run
Waite to Bancroft, 4 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 2 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 4 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, appeal
Waite to Hammond, 1 run
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 4 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 4 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 1 run
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 1 run
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Allison to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 2 no balls
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 2 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 2 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 2 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 1 run
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 4 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bancroft, 2 runs
Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hammond plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 4 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Waite to Bancroft, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Hammond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bancroft, 1 run
Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, appeal, wicket (caught - Boorman)
Taylor to Boorman, 2 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 4 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Boorman, 0 runs
Allison to Boorman, 0 runs
Allison to Boorman, 0 runs
Allison to Boorman, 0 runs
Allison to Boorman, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 4 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 4 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 1 run
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
Taylor to Phillips, 4 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 2 runs
Allison to Phillips, 2 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Allison to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
Taylor to Phillips, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 3 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 2 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Allison to Phillips, 4 runs
Allison to Phillips, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs