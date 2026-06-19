Match details Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO

(96 ov.) 258/7

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersLategan Dan, Libby Jake, Roderick Gareth, Hose Adam, D Oliveira Brett, Waite Matthew, Brookes Ethan, Taylor Tom, Swanepoel Beyers, Allison Ben, Singh Fateh
BenchAli Azhar, Ali Kashif, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, Darley Harry Charles, Drissell George, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Raza Sikandar, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Virdi Amir, Walsh Jr Hayden

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersBancroft Cameron, Phillips Joseph Peter, Boorman Thomas, Hammond Miles, Bracey James, Taylor Jack, van Buuren Graeme, Ahmed Daz, Clarke Kristian, Charlesworth Luke, Williams Will
BenchBell Gabe, Brookes Henry, Charlesworth Ben, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Price Oliver Joseph, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Matt, Trego Dexter

Venue Guide

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