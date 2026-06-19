Squads Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 19.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Libby Jake
batsman
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Hammond Miles
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Taylor Jack
batsman
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Allison Ben
bowler
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Singh Fateh
bowler
Williams Will
bowler
Bench