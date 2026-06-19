Squads Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO

(96 ov.) 258/7

Playing

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Lategan Dan

no information yet

Libby Jake

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Hose Adam

batsman

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Bench

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Azhar

batsman

Bell Gabe

bowler

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Rao Aman

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Scott Liam

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Trego Dexter

no information yet

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Khan Hishaam

no information yet

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Shahzad Khurram

all rounder

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Virdi Amir

no information yet