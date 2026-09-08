Highlights Yorkshire vs Essex First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

YOR
YOR

9

ESS
ESS
2.3
.

Porter to Luxton, 0 runs

2.2
.

Porter to Luxton, 0 runs

2.1
.

Porter to Luxton, 0 runs

1.6
.

Snater to Lyth, 0 runs

1.5
.

Snater to Lyth, 0 runs

1.4
1

Snater to Luxton, 1 run

1.3
1

Snater to Lyth, 1 run

1.2
1

Snater to Luxton, 1 run

1.1
.

0 runs

0.6
.

Porter to Luxton, 0 runs

0.5
.

Porter to Luxton, 0 runs

0.4
.

Porter to Luxton, 0 runs

0.3
.

Porter to Luxton, 0 runs

0.2
4

Porter to Luxton, 4 runs

0.1
2

Lyth defends for a pair of runs.