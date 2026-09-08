Highlights Yorkshire vs Essex First class County Championship 08.09.2026
2.3
.
Porter to Luxton, 0 runs
2.2
.
Porter to Luxton, 0 runs
2.1
.
Porter to Luxton, 0 runs
1.6
.
Snater to Lyth, 0 runs
1.5
.
Snater to Lyth, 0 runs
1.4
1
Snater to Luxton, 1 run
1.3
1
Snater to Lyth, 1 run
1.2
1
Snater to Luxton, 1 run
1.1
.
0 runs
0.6
.
Porter to Luxton, 0 runs
0.5
.
Porter to Luxton, 0 runs
0.4
.
Porter to Luxton, 0 runs
0.3
.
Porter to Luxton, 0 runs
0.2
4
Porter to Luxton, 4 runs
0.1
2
Lyth defends for a pair of runs.