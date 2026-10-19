Match details Odisha vs Delhi First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

ODI
ODI
DEL
DEL

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBhardwaj Shreyansh, Biswal Badal, Choudhary Gourav, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, K Beja Sambit, Majhi Dinesh, Mishra Shantanu, Mohanty Rajesh, Munde Om T, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Ranjan Lenka Sowmya, Rathva Ninad, Samal Swastik, Sanatana Rana Prasanta, Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep, Swain Aasirwad, Tufayl Ahmad Sayed, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Grewal Money Swarn, Kaushik Dhruv, Lakra Dev, Mathur Sumit, Mehra Divij, Rajuvanshi P, Ranjan Sarthak, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, sangwan Sanat, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Simarjeet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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