Match details Odisha vs Delhi First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Odisha Squad
Delhi Squad
|Players
|Arya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Grewal Money Swarn, Kaushik Dhruv, Lakra Dev, Mathur Sumit, Mehra Divij, Rajuvanshi P, Ranjan Sarthak, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, sangwan Sanat, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Simarjeet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet