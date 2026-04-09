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International career

Ayush Badoni began his cricket journey with the India Under-19 team. His early performances caught attention and showed his potential for a successful career.

2018: Under-19 Asia Cup

Badoni played an important role in the 2018 Under-19 Asia Cup. In the final against Sri Lanka, he scored 52 runs from 28 balls. He hit four sixes in a row, helping India win the title by 144 runs.

Badoni played an important role in the 2018 Under-19 Asia Cup. In the final against Sri Lanka, he scored 52 runs from 28 balls. He hit four sixes in a row, helping India win the title by 144 runs. 2018: Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour

During a tour to Sri Lanka, Badoni proved himself as an all-rounder. He scored an unbeaten 185 in a four-day match and took six wickets in total (4-24 and 2-57). Despite these strong performances, he did not make the squad for the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, as India chose other players.

These early moments in Badoni’s career showed his talent and set him on the path to higher levels in Indian cricket.

Leagues Participation

Ayush Badoni has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has not participated in other franchise leagues like the Big Bash League or Caribbean Premier League so far. Here is a summary of his IPL career.

Indian Premier League

Ayush Badoni joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022 after being bought at the IPL mega auction. He has been a key batsman in the middle order.

Year Team Price Role Runs (Matches) Strike Rate Additional Notes 2022 Lucknow Super Giants INR 20 lakhs Middle-order Batsman 161 (12 matches) 143.22 Debuted in IPL, scored half-century in debut match 2023 Lucknow Super Giants INR 20 lakhs Middle-order Batsman 238 (12 innings) 138.37 Best season so far, became an important player 2024 Lucknow Super Giants INR 20 lakhs Middle-order Batsman 235 (11 innings) 142.50 Continued strong performances 2025 Lucknow Super Giants INR 4 crore Middle-order Batsman 329 (14 matches) 148.20 Retained for IPL 2025, price raised significantly 2026 Lucknow Super Giants INR 4 crore Middle-order Batsman N/A N/A Retained

Badoni was retained by LSG for the IPL 2025 season at INR 4 crore, a big jump from his original price of INR 20 lakhs. He has played an important role in LSG’s middle-order and will aim to perform even better in the upcoming season.

LSG kept Badoni for the 2026 season and still see him as an important part of the batting order. He has 963 IPL runs so far, so the 1,000 mark is very close and could come in the first few matches if he gets enough chances.

Domestic career

After finishing school, Ayush Badoni decided to focus entirely on cricket. He worked hard to play for Delhi State and joined a cricket club in Delhi. There, he trained under coaches Tariq Sinha and Devendra Sharma. His effort paid off when he played for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2020. He made his debut in T20 cricket on January 11, 2021.

In his domestic career, Badoni showed consistent performances in different age-group competitions. During the 2019-20 Under-23 One-Day tournament, he became Delhi’s highest run-scorer, with 389 runs at an average of 55.57. He also impressed with the ball, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of under five. These strong performances made him an important player for Delhi.

Records and achievements

Ayush Badoni has set some impressive records in his cricket career. Here are his key achievements:

August 31, 2024: In a match against North Delhi Strikers during the T20 Delhi Premier League (DPL), Badoni scored 165 runs off 55 balls, with 19 sixes and 8 fours. This helped his team, South Delhi Superstarz, reach a total of 308/5, which became the second-highest total in T20 history.

Highest Partnership in T20: Badoni and Priyansh Arya set the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in T20 cricket with 286 runs.

IPL Career (2024): As of 2024, Badoni has played 42 matches in the IPL, scoring 634 runs with an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of 134.03.

Personal life

Ayush Badoni was born on December 3, 1999, in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, India. His family comes from a middle-class background, and they are originally from Panchayat Kwili village in Devprayag block. Ayush's father, Vivek Badoni, works as a documentary filmmaker, while his mother, Vibha Badoni, is a housewife. He has a younger brother, Pratyush Badoni. When Ayush was young, the family moved to Delhi. He attended Modern School, Barakhamba Road, where he developed a love for cricket. Ayush is currently in his final year at Sri Venkateswara College in Delhi.

Finance

In 2024, Ayush Badoni's net worth is about $80,000. He earns around $56,000 each year from playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Ayush is becoming more well-known, and big brands are reaching out to him for endorsements because of his growing popularity in India and abroad.

Family

Ayush’s father, Vivek Badoni, works as a documentary filmmaker, and his mother, Vibha Badoni, is a teacher. She wanted him to focus on his studies instead of pursuing cricket. He also has a younger brother, Pratyush Badoni. Ayush has not shared any information about his relationships publicly.

Cars and House

There is no public information available about Ayush's cars or house.

Scandals

Ayush Badoni has faced a couple of controversies. In January 2024, before a Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand, some officials told him to return to the team hotel, hoping to teach him a lesson. His absence did not help the Delhi team, which lost by 147 runs. Another incident happened in the 2023 IPL during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the 19th over, Wayne Parnell, a South African bowler, hit Ayush on the foot with a ball. Ayush tried to play the ball but lost his grip, which caused him to hit the stumps.

Fans

After a 2023 IPL match against CSK, some fans questioned Ayush's intentions when he played singles and doubles despite the increasing required run rate. On August 31, 2024, in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) match against North Delhi Strikers, Ayush scored 165 runs from 55 balls, hitting 19 sixes and 8 fours, with a strike rate of 300. Ayush has 160,000 followers on Instagram.