Match details Rajasthan vs Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

RAJ
RAJ
CHA
CHA

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersBhambhu Danish, Changra Mohit, Choudhary M, Garhwal Anshul, Godara Sumit, Jain Darshan, Kumar Hemant, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rajbar Rohan, Sharma Chetan, Sharma Kartik, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Yadav Sachin Ashok
Benchno information yet

Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAzad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Birla Nishunk, Dhanda Rohit, Kanwar Anirudh, Kashyap Vishu, Khan Arslan, Kush Dipender, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pajni Nehal, Pannu Arjit, Rana Akshit, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sandil Karthik, Vohra Manan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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