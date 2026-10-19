Match details Rajasthan vs Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Squad
|Players
|Bhambhu Danish, Changra Mohit, Choudhary M, Garhwal Anshul, Godara Sumit, Jain Darshan, Kumar Hemant, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rajbar Rohan, Sharma Chetan, Sharma Kartik, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Yadav Sachin Ashok
|Bench
|no information yet
Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|Azad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Birla Nishunk, Dhanda Rohit, Kanwar Anirudh, Kashyap Vishu, Khan Arslan, Kush Dipender, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pajni Nehal, Pannu Arjit, Rana Akshit, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sandil Karthik, Vohra Manan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet