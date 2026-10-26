Match details Rajasthan vs Haryana First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Squad
Haryana Squad
|Players
|Arora Vaibhav, Chahal Ajit, Chouhan Kanishk, Dalal Yashvardhan, Hooda Kapil, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kohli Rishant, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Rana Himanshu, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Dheeru, Singh Kunal, Thakral Anuj Hira, Vats Parth Shiv
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet