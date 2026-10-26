Match details Rajasthan vs Haryana First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

RAJ
RAJ
HAR
HAR

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersBhambhu Danish, Changra Mohit, Choudhary Aniket, Choudhary M, Garhwal Anshul, Godara Sumit, Harsh Vishal, Jain Darshan, Kumar Hemant, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rajbar Rohan, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Sharma Chetan, Sharma Kartik, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Yadav Sachin Ashok
Benchno information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersArora Vaibhav, Chahal Ajit, Chouhan Kanishk, Dalal Yashvardhan, Hooda Kapil, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kohli Rishant, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Rana Himanshu, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Dheeru, Singh Kunal, Thakral Anuj Hira, Vats Parth Shiv
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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