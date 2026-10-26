Squads Rajasthan vs Haryana First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

RAJ
RAJ
HAR
HAR

Playing

RAJ
RAJ
HAR
HAR
First TeamSecond Team
Changra Mohit

no information yet

Chahal Ajit

all rounder

Chouhan Kanishk

no information yet

Choudhary M

wicket keeper

Dalal Yashvardhan

no information yet

Harsh Vishal

all rounder

Kamboj Anshul

all rounder

Jain Darshan

no information yet

Kashyap Nikhil

no information yet

Kohli Rishant

no information yet

Lamba Karan

all rounder

Lomror Mahipal

all rounder

Rajbar Rohan

no information yet

Sindhu Nishant

all rounder

Sharma Chetan

no information yet

Singh Dheeru

no information yet

Sharma Kartik

no information yet

Singh Kunal

no information yet

Singh Akash Maharaj

no information yet

Singh Kukna Ajay

all rounder

Bench

RAJ
RAJ
HAR
HAR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet