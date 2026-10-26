Squads Rajasthan vs Haryana First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bhambhu Danish
bowler
Arora Vaibhav
bowler
Changra Mohit
no information yet
Chahal Ajit
all rounder
Choudhary Aniket
bowler
Chouhan Kanishk
no information yet
Choudhary M
wicket keeper
Dalal Yashvardhan
no information yet
Garhwal Anshul
bowler
Hooda Kapil
bowler
Godara Sumit
batsman
Jakhar Samant Devender
batsman
Harsh Vishal
all rounder
Kamboj Anshul
all rounder
Jain Darshan
no information yet
Kashyap Nikhil
no information yet
Kumar Hemant
bowler
Kohli Rishant
no information yet
Lamba Karan
all rounder
Kumar Aman
bowler
Lomror Mahipal
all rounder
Kumar Ankit
batsman
Rajbar Rohan
no information yet
Rana Himanshu
batsman
Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay
wicket keeper
Sindhu Nishant
all rounder
Sharma Chetan
no information yet
Singh Dheeru
no information yet
Sharma Kartik
no information yet
Singh Kunal
no information yet
Singh Akash Maharaj
no information yet
Thakral Anuj Hira
batsman
Singh Kukna Ajay
all rounder
Vats Parth Shiv
bowler
Suthar Manav
bowler
Yadav Sachin Ashok
bowler
Match has not started yet