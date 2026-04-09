Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora

bowler

Full name:Vaibhav Arora
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171129
Innings271129
Overs414.388.0104.1
Balls---
Maidens7943
Runs1372450813
Wickets601430
Avg22.8632.1427.1
SR41.4537.7120.83
Eco3.315.117.8
BB943
4w210
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171129
Innings18710
Not outs728
Runs1064510
Balls Faced2227317
Avg9.6395
SR47.7461.6458.82
Fours910
Fifties000
Sixies510
Highest40112
Hundreds000

Vaibhav Arora Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

Vaibhav Arora News

View all

For those who want to learn more about cricketer Vaibhav Arora, we have compiled all the data about him: statistics from past matches, how he trains, and what motivates him to take the field for cricket.

IPL | Twitter explodes as Dewald Brevis destroys Vaibhav Arora with a 30-run over

IPL | Twitter explodes as Dewald Brevis destroys Vaibhav Arora with a 30-run over

South Africans share a special bond with the IPL and have delivered several explosive hitters. From AB de Villiers to Heinrich Klaasen, and now Dewald Brevis, who displayed his brute strength by hammering 30 runs in a single over off Kolkata Knight Riders’ Vaibhav Arora at the Eden Gardens.

Vaibhav Arora09:11 PM, 15 April, 2025

PBKS vs KKR | Twitter laughs as Bartlett turns his debut into comedy classic with brain fade run out

Vaibhav Arora08:34 PM, 26 May, 2024

KKR vs SRH | Twitter abuzz as Travis Head upholds tradition and succumbs to non-blue jersey curse in IPL Final

Vaibhav Arora08:38 PM, 29 April, 2024

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to dumbfounded Hope as Arora’s jaffa kisses top of the off-stump

Vaibhav Arora05:45 PM, 17 April, 2022

IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Umran Malik's phenomenal three-wicket over

International career

Vaibhav Arora is an Indian cricketer born on December 14, 1997. He plays for Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket and represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

As of now, he has not played for the Indian national team. Arora has been making a name for himself in domestic cricket and the IPL, showing his skill and potential. His consistent performances have raised hopes of a future call-up to the national team.

Leagues Participation

Vaibhav Arora mainly plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Indian Premier League

He has been a part of the league for several seasons, with his career seeing a mix of challenges and successes.

Year

Team

Price

Matches Played

Wickets Taken

Performance Highlights

2021

Kolkata Knight Riders

INR 20 Lakhs

0

0

Did not play any matches, stayed on the bench.

2022

Punjab Kings

INR 2 Crore

5

3

Debuted in IPL, took 3 wickets in 5 matches.

2023

Kolkata Knight Riders

INR 2 Crore

5

5

Returned to KKR, took 5 wickets in 5 games.

2024

Kolkata Knight Riders

INR 2 Crore

10

11

Played an important role in KKR’s title win, with 11 wickets.

2025

Kolkata Knight Riders

INR 1.8 Crore

-

-

Bought by KKR after a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

In the 2025 season, Vaibhav Arora will continue with Kolkata Knight Riders. He was bought for INR 1.8 crore, after Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals bid for him.

Domestic career

Vaibhav Arora debuted for Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy in December 2019. He impressed everyone by taking 6 wickets in his first innings, including the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara, and followed it with 3 wickets in the second innings. He finished the season with 29 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 18.58, becoming the top wicket-taker for his state.

In January 2021, he played his first T20 match for Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played 6 matches, taking 10 wickets with an economy rate of 7.41. A month later, he made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He took 4 wickets, including a hat-trick against Maharashtra, which gave his career a boost.

For the 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy season, Vaibhav Arora led the Himachal Pradesh bowling attack alongside Mayank Dagar. He played 12 matches and took 12 wickets. In a match against Baroda on January 20, 2024, he finished with 5 wickets for 68 runs. On November 15, 2024, he made a memorable moment against Puducherry, sending Jai Pande’s bat flying with his delivery.

Records and achievements

Vaibhav Arora has achieved key milestones in his cricket career as a batsman, bowler, and fielder.

  • Batting: Vaibhav has played 21 matches and scored 9 runs. He has not scored any half-centuries or centuries. His highest score is 2 runs, which he achieved in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 4, 2023. His batting average stands at 4.50.
  • Bowling: In 21 matches, Vaibhav bowled a total of 63.5 overs and took 19 wickets. His best performance came on April 3, 2024, against Delhi Capitals, where he took 3 wickets for 27 runs. His bowling average is 30.84, and his economy rate is 9.18.
  • Fielding: Vaibhav has taken 5 catches in the field. He has not scored any runs or taken wickets in fielding.

Personal life

Vaibhav Arora keeps most details about his personal life private, but a few things are known to the public.

Family

Vaibhav comes from Ambala, Haryana, where his family runs a dairy farm. His father is a businessman. Vaibhav studied at Chandigarh University, where he earned a dual degree in BA and BEd. He also played sports for the university.

Finance

As of 2024, Vaibhav Arora’s net worth is about Rs 2.00 crore. His main sources of income come from cricket and sponsorships.

Cars and House

Vaibhav is from Ambala, Haryana, where he lives. Information about his cars and house is not well-known, but he enjoys a comfortable lifestyle.

Scandals

In 2018, Vaibhav almost quit cricket for a private job. His trainer, Ravi Verma, said that Vaibhav was upset about his performance in a district game. Some missed rinks hurt his bowling stats, and he thought it might end his chances of moving up in his career.

Fans

Vaibhav has many fans, especially in his hometown of Ambala. After winning the IPL 2024, he received a warm welcome from fans, including several female fans who greeted him with garlands. Vaibhav has 135k followers on Instagram.

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