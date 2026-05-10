Match details Guyana Harpy Eagles vs West Indies Academy First class West Indies Championship 10.05.2026

First classProvidence Stadium, Providence
GUY
GUY
WES
WES

Match Info

Match:West Indies Championship 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, May 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Providence Stadium, Providence, Guyana
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad

Players
BenchJoseph Shamar, Nandu Matthew, Nedd Ashmead Romano

West Indies Academy Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

StadiumProvidence Stadium
CityProvidence
Capacity15000
EndsMedia Centre End
Hosts toPavillion End