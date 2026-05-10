Match details Guyana Harpy Eagles vs West Indies Academy First class West Indies Championship 10.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|West Indies Championship 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, May 17, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, May 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Providence Stadium, Providence, Guyana
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Joseph Shamar, Nandu Matthew, Nedd Ashmead Romano
West Indies Academy Squad
|Players
|Bench
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Providence Stadium
|City
|Providence
|Capacity
|15000
|Ends
|Media Centre End
|Hosts to
|Pavillion End