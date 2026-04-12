Match details Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs TT Red Force First class West Indies Championship 12.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|West Indies Championship 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, May 17, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Ronald Webster Park, The Valley, Anguilla
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Leeward Islands Hurricanes Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Louis Mikyle, Pittman Kelvin
TT Red Force Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Mohan Vikash, Muhammad Uthman
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Ronald Webster Park
|City
|The Valley
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|End 1
|Hosts to
|End 2