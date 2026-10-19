Match details Eastern Storm vs Tuskers List a List-A Shield South Africa 17.01.2027

List a

EAS
EAS
TUS
TUS

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

PlayersClassen Chad, Felane Neo Siyabulela, Johnson Juandre, Louis Rossouw Daniel, Lubbe Leander Juan, Marshall Wesley, Ngcobo T, Pearse Mark, Pillay Mekyle, Pillay Shaylen, Posthumus Divan, Rasemene Andrew, Simelane Tumelo, Tembela Thulani, Visser Aron, Walter Sekhukhune Kabelo
Benchno information yet

Tuskers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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