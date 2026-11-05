Match details ACT Meteors vs Western Australia List a National Cricket League, Women 02.02.2027

List a

Canberra

ACT
ACT
WAUS
WAUS

Match Info

Match:National Cricket League, Women 26/27
Date:Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, February 02, 2027 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

ACT Meteors Squad

PlayersBowdler Paris, Carroll Rachel, Cooke Zoe, Dignam Grace, Elwiss Georgia, Ferling Holly, Genford Angelina, Hunter Amy, Leeson Carly, Lyons Grace, Mehta Shivani, Mushangwe Anesu Catherine, Porter Olivia, Sutcliffe Gabrielle, Wikman Annie, Wilde Stella
Benchno information yet

Western Australia Squad

PlayersBekker Charis, Carmichael Mathilda, Darke Maddy, Devchand Bhavi, Edgar Amy, Friday Mikayla, Graham Heather, Hoskin Ebony, Mackeon Ines, Manolini Shay, McGrath Rebecca, Mills Lilly, Piparo Chloe, White Maddie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumManuka Oval
CityCanberra
Capacity14000
EndsPool End
Hosts to

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