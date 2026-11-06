Match details ACT Meteors vs Western Australia List a National Cricket League, Women 04.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|National Cricket League, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, February 04, 2027 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
ACT Meteors Squad
|Players
|Bowdler Paris, Carroll Rachel, Cooke Zoe, Dignam Grace, Elwiss Georgia, Ferling Holly, Genford Angelina, Hunter Amy, Leeson Carly, Lyons Grace, Mehta Shivani, Mushangwe Anesu Catherine, Porter Olivia, Sutcliffe Gabrielle, Wikman Annie, Wilde Stella
|Bench
|no information yet
Western Australia Squad
|Players
|Bekker Charis, Carmichael Mathilda, Darke Maddy, Devchand Bhavi, Edgar Amy, Friday Mikayla, Graham Heather, Hoskin Ebony, Mackeon Ines, Manolini Shay, McGrath Rebecca, Mills Lilly, Piparo Chloe, White Maddie
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Manuka Oval
|City
|Canberra
|Capacity
|14000
|Ends
|Pool End
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet