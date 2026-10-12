Match details Western Australia vs Victoria List a National Cricket League, Women 10.01.2027

List a

Perth

WAUS
WAUS
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:National Cricket League, Women 26/27
Date:Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 10, 2027 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:WACA Ground, Perth, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Western Australia Squad

PlayersBekker Charis, Carmichael Mathilda, Darke Maddy, Devchand Bhavi, Edgar Amy, Graham Heather, Hinkley Mikayla, Hoskin Ebony, Mackeon Ines, Manolini Shay, McGrath Rebecca, Mills Lilly, Piparo Chloe, White Maddie
Benchno information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersAery Ira, Day Sophie, Dulvin Samara, Faltum Nicole, Flintoff Tess, Garth Kim, Gill Hasrat, Hayward Ella, Henry Olivia, Illingworth Milly, Lanning Meg, McKenna Rhys, Molineux Sophie, Moloney Sasha, Noble Indigo, Perrin Mia, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Samuel Zoe, Strano Molly, Sutherland Annabel, Vlaeminck Tayla, Wareham Georgia
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumWACA Ground
CityPerth
Capacity20000
EndsMembers End
Hosts toPrindiville Stand End

Match has not started yet