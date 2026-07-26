Highlights Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026
Sturge to Green, 0 runs
Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run
Sturge to Wilkinson, 3 wides
Sturge to Green, 1 run
Sturge to Green, 4 runs
Sturge to Green, 0 runs
Sturge to Green, 0 runs
Lambert to Green, 1 run
Lambert to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)
Lambert to Patil, wide
Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run
Patil plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run
Lambert to Patil, 1 run
Sturge to Patil, 1 run
Sturge to Patil, 4 runs
Sturge to Patil, 4 runs
Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run
Sturge to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sturge to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 1 run
Porter to Patil, 1 run
Porter to Patil, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 1 run
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run
Sturge to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Sturge to Wilkinson, wide
Sturge to Patil, 1 run
Sturge to Patil, 0 runs
Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run
Wilkinson defends for a couple of runs.
Cobb to Patil, 0 runs
Cobb to Patil, 4 runs
Cobb to Patil, 0 runs
Cobb to Patil, 0 runs
Cobb to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
0 runs
0 runs
0 runs
Wilkinson defends for a run.
0 runs
0 runs
Cobb to Patil, 0 runs
Cobb to Patil, wide
Cobb to Patil, 0 runs
Cobb to Collis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Collis)
Cobb to Collis, 0 runs
no ball
Cobb to Collis, 0 runs
Cobb to Collis, 0 runs
Walker to Collis, 1 run
Walker to Collis, 0 runs
Walker to Collis, 0 runs
Walker to Collis, 0 runs
Walker to Collis, 0 runs
Walker to Collis, 0 runs
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cobb to Wilkinson, 2 runs
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cobb to Collis, 1 run
Cobb to Wilkinson, 1 run
Walker to Wilkinson, 1 run
Walker to Wilkinson, wide
Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Walker to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Walker to Collis, 1 run
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cobb to Wilkinson, wide
Cobb to Wilkinson, wide
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
wide
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Walker to Collis, 1 run
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 2 runs
Walker to Wilkinson, 1 run
Walker to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Walker to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Porter to Collis, 0 runs
Porter to Collis, 2 runs
Porter to Collis, 0 runs
Porter to Collis, 0 runs
Porter to Collis, 0 runs
Porter to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 1 run
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run
Lambert to Collis, leg bye
Lambert to Collis, 4 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 2 runs
Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run
Lambert to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Lambert to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Collis, 4 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Lambert to Adams, 0 runs
Lambert to Adams, 4 runs
Lambert to Adams, wide
Lambert to Adams, 0 runs
Lambert to Adams, 0 runs
Lambert to Adams, 4 runs
Shearn to Adams, 1 run
Shearn to Adams, 0 runs
Shearn to Adams, 4 runs
Shearn to Adams, 4 runs
Shearn to Adams, 0 runs
Shearn to Adams, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 4 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Adams, 0 runs
Shearn to Collis, 1 run
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Adams, 1 run
Shearn to Adams, 0 runs
Shearn to Adams, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Collis, 0 runs
Lambert to Adams, 1 run
Lambert to Adams, 4 runs
Lambert to Collis, 1 run
Lambert to Adams, 1 run
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Shearn to Adams, 1 run
Shearn to Collis, 1 run
Shearn to Collis, 0 runs
Johnson to Cobb, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cobb)
Johnson to Cobb, 0 runs
wide
Johnson to Walker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Walker)
Johnson to Porter, 1 run
Johnson to Walker, leg bye
Johnson to Walker, 0 runs
Buckle to Walker, 1 run
Buckle to Walker, 0 runs
Buckle to Porter, 1 run
Buckle to Walker, 1 run
Buckle to Porter, 1 run
Buckle to Porter, 0 runs
Buckle to Porter, wide
Johnson to Porter, 1 run
Johnson to Walker, 1 run
Johnson to Porter, 1 run
Johnson to Porter, 0 runs
Johnson to Porter, 2 runs
Johnson to Walker, 1 run
Buckle to Walker, 1 run
Buckle to Porter, 1 run
Buckle to Porter, 2 runs
Buckle to Porter, 4 runs
Buckle to Walker, 1 run
Buckle to Shearn, appeal, wicket (caught - Shearn)
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Green to Shearn, leg bye
Green to Shearn, 0 runs
Green to Shearn, 1 run
Green to Shearn, 0 runs
0 runs
Buckle to Porter, 1 run
Buckle to Shearn, 1 run
Buckle to Lambert, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lambert)
Buckle to Porter, 1 run
Buckle to Lambert, 1 run
Buckle to Lambert, 4 runs
Green to Lambert, 1 run
Green to Lambert, 0 runs
Green to Lambert, 2 runs
Green to Porter, 1 run
Green to Porter, 4 runs
Green to Lambert, 1 run
Tulloch to Lambert, 1 run
Tulloch to Lambert, 0 runs
Porter plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
FOUR MORE! Porter plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Tulloch to Lambert, 1 run
Tulloch to Lambert, 0 runs
Tulloch to Lambert, wide
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Green to Lambert, 1 run
Green to Porter, bye
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Green to Porter, wide
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Tulloch to Lambert, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)
Tulloch to Porter, 1 run
Tulloch to Porter, wide
Tulloch to Porter, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 1 run
Tulloch to Porter, 1 run
Patil to Porter, 1 run
Patil to Porter, 2 runs
Patil to Porter, 0 runs
Patil to Sturge, 1 run
Patil to Sturge, wide
Patil to Porter, 1 run
Patil to Porter, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Porter, 1 run
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bea Ellis)
Sturge defends for a single run.
Bea Ellis defends for 1 leg bye.
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 5 wides
Patil to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Patil to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Patil to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
Patil to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
0 runs
Sturge defends for 1 run.
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Sturge defends for 1 run.
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Johnson to Bea Ellis, wide
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Green to Sturge, 4 runs
Green to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Green to Bea Ellis, 3 wides
Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Johnson to Bea Ellis, wide
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Johnson to McColl, appeal, wicket (bowled - McColl)
Johnson to McColl, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Green to McColl, 1 run
Green to McColl, 0 runs
Green to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)
Green to Gammon, 0 runs
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Gammon, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs
Johnson to Gammon, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Gammon, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Gammon, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 4 runs
Johnson to Gammon, 1 run
Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Gammon, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Green to Gammon, 1 run
Green to Gammon, 0 runs
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, wide
Johnson to Gammon, 1 run
Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Gammon, 0 runs
Green to Gammon, 0 runs
Green to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (bowled - Parfitt)
Green to Parfitt, 0 runs
Green to Parfitt, 6 runs
Green to Parfitt, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs
Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run
Johnson to Parfitt, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Parfitt, 0 runs
Green to Parfitt, 0 runs
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Parfitt, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs
Johnson to Parfitt, bye
Johnson to Parfitt, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run
Johnson to Parfitt, 2 runs
Green to Sturge, 2 runs
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Parfitt, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, 2 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, wide
Docherty to Parfitt, 2 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs
Docherty to Sturge, 1 run
Docherty to Sturge, wide
Docherty to Parfitt, 1 run
Docherty to Parfitt, 3 wides
Docherty to Parfitt, wide
Stanley to Sturge, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 1 run
Stanley to Parfitt, 4 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 4 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Docherty to Sturge, 4 runs
Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, 1 run
Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs
Docherty to Sturge, 3 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Sturge, 1 run
Stanley to Parfitt, 1 run
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, 1 run
Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, 2 runs
Parfitt plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Stanley to Sturge, 1 run
Stanley to Parfitt, 1 run
Stanley to Parfitt, 4 byes
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs
Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs
Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs
Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs
Docherty to Parfitt, 1 run
Docherty to Sturge, 1 run
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Sturge, 1 run
Stanley to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 1 run
Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Parfitt, 1 run
Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 1 run
Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 1 run
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, wide
Tulloch to Sturge, 4 runs
Buckle to Sturge, leg bye
Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Parfitt, leg bye
Buckle to Parfitt, 4 runs
Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, wide
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 3 wides
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 1 run
Buckle to Sturge, 4 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 4 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 1 run
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, wide
Buckle to Sturge, 1 run
Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs
Buckle to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (bowled - Freeborn)
Buckle to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run
Tulloch to Freeborn, 4 runs
Tulloch to Freeborn, 4 runs
Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs
Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs
Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs
Buckle to Parfitt, wide
Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs
Buckle to Freeborn, 1 run
Buckle to Freeborn, 4 runs
Buckle to Parfitt, 1 run
Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs
Tulloch to Parfitt, 1 run
Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs
Tulloch to Parfitt, wide
Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs
Tulloch to Parfitt, wide