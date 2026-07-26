Highlights Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026

Live
List a

GLA
GLA

239

SUS
SUS

(26 ov.) 134/3

25.6
1

Sturge to Green, 0 runs

25.5
1

Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run

25.5
3

Sturge to Wilkinson, 3 wides

25.4
1

Sturge to Green, 1 run

25.3
4

Sturge to Green, 4 runs

25.2
.

Sturge to Green, 0 runs

25.1
.

Sturge to Green, 0 runs

24.6
1

Lambert to Green, 1 run

24.5
W

Lambert to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)

24.5
1

Lambert to Patil, wide

24.4
1

Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run

24.3
1

Patil plays a defensive stroke for one run.

24.2
1

Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run

24.1
1

Lambert to Patil, 1 run

23.6
1

Sturge to Patil, 1 run

23.5
4

Sturge to Patil, 4 runs

23.4
4

Sturge to Patil, 4 runs

23.3
1

Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run

23.2
.

Sturge to Wilkinson, 0 runs

23.1
.

Sturge to Wilkinson, 0 runs

22.6
1

Porter to Wilkinson, 1 run

22.5
1

Porter to Patil, 1 run

22.4
.

Porter to Patil, 0 runs

22.3
1

Porter to Wilkinson, 1 run

22.2
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

22.1
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

21.6
1

Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run

21.5
.

Sturge to Wilkinson, 0 runs

21.5
1

Sturge to Wilkinson, wide

21.4
1

Sturge to Patil, 1 run

21.3
.

Sturge to Patil, 0 runs

21.2
1

Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run

21.1
2

Wilkinson defends for a couple of runs.

20.6
.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

20.5
4

Cobb to Patil, 4 runs

20.4
.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

20.3
.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

20.2
1

Cobb to Wilkinson, 1 run

20.1
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

19.6
.

0 runs

19.5
.

0 runs

19.4
.

0 runs

19.3
1

Wilkinson defends for a run.

19.2
.

0 runs

19.1
.

0 runs

18.6
.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

18.6
1

Cobb to Patil, wide

18.5
.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

18.4
W

Cobb to Collis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Collis)

18.3
.

Cobb to Collis, 0 runs

18.3
1

no ball

18.2
.

Cobb to Collis, 0 runs

18.1
.

Cobb to Collis, 0 runs

17.6
1

Walker to Collis, 1 run

17.5
.

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

17.4
.

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

17.3
.

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

17.2
.

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

17.1
.

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

16.6
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

16.5
2

Cobb to Wilkinson, 2 runs

16.4
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

16.3
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

16.2
1

Cobb to Collis, 1 run

16.1
1

Cobb to Wilkinson, 1 run

15.6
1

Walker to Wilkinson, 1 run

15.6
1

Walker to Wilkinson, wide

15.5
.

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

15.4
.

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

15.3
.

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

15.2
4

Walker to Wilkinson, 4 runs

15.1
1

Walker to Collis, 1 run

14.6
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.5
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.5
1

Cobb to Wilkinson, wide

14.5
1

Cobb to Wilkinson, wide

14.4
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.4
1

wide

14.3
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.2
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.1
.

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

13.2
.

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

13.1
1

Walker to Collis, 1 run

12.6
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.5
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.4
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.3
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.2
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.1
2

Porter to Wilkinson, 2 runs

11.6
1

Walker to Wilkinson, 1 run

11.5
4

Walker to Wilkinson, 4 runs

11.4
.

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

11.3
.

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

11.2
.

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

11.1
4

Walker to Wilkinson, 4 runs

10.6
.

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

10.5
2

Porter to Collis, 2 runs

10.4
.

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

10.3
.

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

10.2
.

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

10.1
.

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

9.6
1

Lambert to Collis, 1 run

9.5
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

9.4
1

Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run

9.3
1

Lambert to Collis, leg bye

9.2
4

Lambert to Collis, 4 runs

9.1
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

8.6
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

8.5
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

8.4
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

8.3
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

8.2
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

8.1
.

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

7.6
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

7.5
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

7.4
2

Lambert to Collis, 2 runs

7.3
1

Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run

7.2
.

Lambert to Wilkinson, 0 runs

7.1
4

Lambert to Wilkinson, 4 runs

6.6
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

6.5
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

6.4
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

6.3
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

6.2
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

6.1
4

Shearn to Collis, 4 runs

5.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

5.5
.

Lambert to Adams, 0 runs

5.4
4

Lambert to Adams, 4 runs

5.4
1

Lambert to Adams, wide

5.3
.

Lambert to Adams, 0 runs

5.2
.

Lambert to Adams, 0 runs

5.1
4

Lambert to Adams, 4 runs

4.6
1

Shearn to Adams, 1 run

4.5
.

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

4.4
4

Shearn to Adams, 4 runs

4.3
4

Shearn to Adams, 4 runs

4.2
.

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

4.1
.

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

3.6
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

3.5
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

3.4
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

3.3
4

Lambert to Collis, 4 runs

3.2
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

3.1
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

2.6
.

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

2.5
1

Shearn to Collis, 1 run

2.4
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

2.3
1

Shearn to Adams, 1 run

2.2
.

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

2.1
.

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

1.6
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

1.5
.

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

1.4
1

Lambert to Adams, 1 run

1.3
4

Lambert to Adams, 4 runs

1.2
1

Lambert to Collis, 1 run

1.1
1

Lambert to Adams, 1 run

0.6
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

0.5
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

0.4
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

0.3
1

Shearn to Adams, 1 run

0.2
1

Shearn to Collis, 1 run

0.1
.

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

44.6
W

Johnson to Cobb, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cobb)

44.5
.

Johnson to Cobb, 0 runs

44.5
1

wide

44.4
W

Johnson to Walker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Walker)

44.3
1

Johnson to Porter, 1 run

44.2
1

Johnson to Walker, leg bye

44.1
.

Johnson to Walker, 0 runs

43.6
1

Buckle to Walker, 1 run

43.5
.

Buckle to Walker, 0 runs

43.4
1

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

43.3
1

Buckle to Walker, 1 run

43.2
1

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

43.1
.

Buckle to Porter, 0 runs

43.1
1

Buckle to Porter, wide

42.6
1

Johnson to Porter, 1 run

42.5
1

Johnson to Walker, 1 run

42.4
1

Johnson to Porter, 1 run

42.3
.

Johnson to Porter, 0 runs

42.2
2

Johnson to Porter, 2 runs

42.1
1

Johnson to Walker, 1 run

41.6
1

Buckle to Walker, 1 run

41.5
1

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

41.4
2

Buckle to Porter, 2 runs

41.3
4

Buckle to Porter, 4 runs

41.2
1

Buckle to Walker, 1 run

41.1
W

Buckle to Shearn, appeal, wicket (caught - Shearn)

40.6
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

40.5
1

Green to Shearn, leg bye

40.4
.

Green to Shearn, 0 runs

40.3
1

Green to Shearn, 1 run

40.2
.

Green to Shearn, 0 runs

40.1
.

0 runs

39.6
1

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

39.5
1

Buckle to Shearn, 1 run

39.4
W

Buckle to Lambert, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lambert)

39.3
1

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

39.2
1

Buckle to Lambert, 1 run

39.1
4

Buckle to Lambert, 4 runs

38.6
1

Green to Lambert, 1 run

38.5
.

Green to Lambert, 0 runs

38.4
2

Green to Lambert, 2 runs

38.3
1

Green to Porter, 1 run

38.2
4

Green to Porter, 4 runs

38.1
1

Green to Lambert, 1 run

37.6
1

Tulloch to Lambert, 1 run

37.5
.

Tulloch to Lambert, 0 runs

37.4
1

Porter plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

37.3
4

FOUR MORE! Porter plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

37.2
1

Tulloch to Lambert, 1 run

37.1
.

Tulloch to Lambert, 0 runs

37.1
1

Tulloch to Lambert, wide

36.6
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

36.5
1

Green to Lambert, 1 run

36.4
1

Green to Porter, bye

36.3
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

36.3
1

Green to Porter, wide

36.2
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

36.1
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

35.6
.

Tulloch to Lambert, 0 runs

35.5
W

Tulloch to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)

35.4
1

Tulloch to Porter, 1 run

35.4
1

Tulloch to Porter, wide

35.3
.

Tulloch to Porter, 0 runs

35.2
1

Tulloch to Sturge, 1 run

35.1
1

Tulloch to Porter, 1 run

34.6
1

Patil to Porter, 1 run

34.5
2

Patil to Porter, 2 runs

34.4
.

Patil to Porter, 0 runs

34.3
1

Patil to Sturge, 1 run

34.3
1

Patil to Sturge, wide

34.2
1

Patil to Porter, 1 run

34.1
.

Patil to Porter, 0 runs

33.6
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

33.5
1

Tulloch to Porter, 1 run

33.4
W

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bea Ellis)

33.3
1

Sturge defends for a single run.

33.2
1lb

Bea Ellis defends for 1 leg bye.

33.1
2

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

33.1
5

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 5 wides

32.6
1

Patil to Bea Ellis, 1 run

32.5
.

Patil to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

32.4
2

Patil to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

32.3
.

Patil to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

32.2
.

0 runs

32.1
1

Sturge defends for 1 run.

31.6
.

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

31.5
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

31.4
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

31.3
1

Sturge defends for 1 run.

31.2
1

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run

31.2
1

Johnson to Bea Ellis, wide

31.1
4

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

30.6
4

Green to Sturge, 4 runs

30.5
1

Green to Bea Ellis, 1 run

30.4
.

Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

30.3
.

Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

30.2
.

Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

30.2
3

Green to Bea Ellis, 3 wides

30.1
.

Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

29.6
1

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run

29.6
1

Johnson to Bea Ellis, wide

29.5
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

29.4
1

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run

29.3
W

Johnson to McColl, appeal, wicket (bowled - McColl)

29.2
.

Johnson to McColl, 0 runs

29.1
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

28.6
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

28.5
1

Green to McColl, 1 run

28.4
.

Green to McColl, 0 runs

28.3
W

Green to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)

28.2
.

Green to Gammon, 0 runs

28.1
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

27.6
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

27.5
1

Johnson to Gammon, 1 run

27.4
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

27.3
.

Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs

27.2
.

Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs

27.1
1

Johnson to Gammon, 1 run

26.6
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

26.5
1

Green to Gammon, 1 run

26.4
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

26.3
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

26.2
1

Green to Gammon, 1 run

26.1
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

25.6
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

25.5
4

Johnson to Sturge, 4 runs

25.4
1

Johnson to Gammon, 1 run

25.3
.

Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs

25.2
.

Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs

25.1
.

Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs

24.6
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

24.5
1

Green to Gammon, 1 run

24.4
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

24.3
1

Green to Gammon, 1 run

24.2
.

Green to Gammon, 0 runs

24.1
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

23.6
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

23.6
1

Johnson to Sturge, wide

23.5
1

Johnson to Gammon, 1 run

23.4
.

Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs

23.3
.

Johnson to Gammon, 0 runs

23.2
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

23.1
.

Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs

22.6
.

Green to Gammon, 0 runs

22.5
.

Green to Gammon, 0 runs

22.4
W

Green to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (bowled - Parfitt)

22.3
.

Green to Parfitt, 0 runs

22.2
6

Green to Parfitt, 6 runs

22.1
.

Green to Parfitt, 0 runs

21.6
.

Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs

21.5
.

Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs

21.4
1

Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run

21.3
.

Johnson to Parfitt, 0 runs

21.2
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

21.1
.

Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs

20.6
.

Green to Parfitt, 0 runs

20.5
.

Green to Parfitt, 0 runs

20.4
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

20.3
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

20.2
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

20.1
1

Green to Parfitt, 1 run

19.6
.

Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs

19.5
1

Johnson to Parfitt, bye

19.4
.

Johnson to Parfitt, 0 runs

19.3
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

19.2
1

Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run

19.1
2

Johnson to Parfitt, 2 runs

18.6
2

Green to Sturge, 2 runs

18.5
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

18.4
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

18.3
1

Green to Parfitt, 1 run

18.2
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

18.1
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

17.6
2

Docherty to Parfitt, 2 runs

17.5
.

Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs

17.5
1

Docherty to Parfitt, wide

17.4
2

Docherty to Parfitt, 2 runs

17.3
.

Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs

17.2
1

Docherty to Sturge, 1 run

17.2
1

Docherty to Sturge, wide

17.1
1

Docherty to Parfitt, 1 run

17.1
3

Docherty to Parfitt, 3 wides

17.1
1

Docherty to Parfitt, wide

16.6
.

Stanley to Sturge, 0 runs

16.5
1

Stanley to Parfitt, 1 run

16.4
4

Stanley to Parfitt, 4 runs

16.3
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

16.2
4

Stanley to Parfitt, 4 runs

16.1
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

15.6
4

Docherty to Sturge, 4 runs

15.5
.

Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs

15.4
1

Docherty to Parfitt, 1 run

15.3
.

Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs

15.2
.

Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs

15.1
3

Docherty to Sturge, 3 runs

14.6
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

14.5
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

14.4
1

Stanley to Sturge, 1 run

14.3
1

Stanley to Parfitt, 1 run

14.2
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

14.1
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

13.6
1

Docherty to Parfitt, 1 run

13.5
.

Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs

13.4
.

Docherty to Parfitt, 0 runs

13.3
2

Docherty to Parfitt, 2 runs

12.6
1

Parfitt plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.5
1

Stanley to Sturge, 1 run

12.4
1

Stanley to Parfitt, 1 run

12.3
4

Stanley to Parfitt, 4 byes

12.2
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

12.1
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

11.6
.

Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs

11.5
.

Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs

11.4
.

Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs

11.3
.

Docherty to Sturge, 0 runs

11.2
1

Docherty to Parfitt, 1 run

11.1
1

Docherty to Sturge, 1 run

10.6
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.5
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.4
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.3
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.2
1

Stanley to Sturge, 1 run

10.1
.

Stanley to Sturge, 0 runs

9.6
.

Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.5
1

Buckle to Sturge, 1 run

9.4
.

Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs

9.3
1

Buckle to Parfitt, 1 run

9.2
.

Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.1
1

Buckle to Sturge, 1 run

8.6
.

Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.5
1

Tulloch to Sturge, 1 run

8.4
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

8.3
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

8.2
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

8.2
1

Tulloch to Sturge, wide

8.1
4

Tulloch to Sturge, 4 runs

7.6
1

Buckle to Sturge, leg bye

7.5
.

Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs

7.4
.

Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs

7.3
1

Buckle to Parfitt, leg bye

7.2
4

Buckle to Parfitt, 4 runs

7.1
.

Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.6
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

6.6
1

Tulloch to Sturge, wide

6.5
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

6.4
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

6.3
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

6.3
3

Tulloch to Sturge, 3 wides

6.2
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

6.1
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

5.6
1

Buckle to Sturge, 1 run

5.5
4

Buckle to Sturge, 4 runs

5.4
.

Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs

5.3
4

Buckle to Sturge, 4 runs

5.2
.

Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs

5.1
.

Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs

4.6
.

Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.5
1

Tulloch to Sturge, 1 run

4.4
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

4.3
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

4.2
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

4.1
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

4.1
1

Tulloch to Sturge, wide

3.6
1

Buckle to Sturge, 1 run

3.5
.

Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs

3.4
.

Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs

3.3
.

Buckle to Sturge, 0 runs

3.2
W

Buckle to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (bowled - Freeborn)

3.1
.

Buckle to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.6
1

Tulloch to Freeborn, 1 run

2.5
4

Tulloch to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.3
4

Tulloch to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.2
.

Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.1
.

Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs

1.6
.

Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.5
.

Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.5
1

Buckle to Parfitt, wide

1.4
.

Buckle to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.3
1

Buckle to Freeborn, 1 run

1.2
4

Buckle to Freeborn, 4 runs

1.1
1

Buckle to Parfitt, 1 run

0.6
.

Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.5
.

Tulloch to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.4
1

Tulloch to Parfitt, 1 run

0.3
.

Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.3
1

Tulloch to Parfitt, wide

0.1
.

Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.1
1

Tulloch to Parfitt, wide