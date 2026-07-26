Sturge to Green, 0 runs

Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run

Sturge to Wilkinson, 3 wides

Sturge to Green, 1 run

Sturge to Green, 4 runs

Sturge to Green, 0 runs

Sturge to Green, 0 runs

Lambert to Green, 1 run

Lambert to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)

Lambert to Patil, wide

Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run

Patil plays a defensive stroke for one run.

Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run

Lambert to Patil, 1 run

Sturge to Patil, 1 run

Sturge to Patil, 4 runs

Sturge to Patil, 4 runs

Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run

Sturge to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Sturge to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 1 run

Porter to Patil, 1 run

Porter to Patil, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 1 run

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run

Sturge to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Sturge to Wilkinson, wide

Sturge to Patil, 1 run

Sturge to Patil, 0 runs

Sturge to Wilkinson, 1 run

Wilkinson defends for a couple of runs.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

Cobb to Patil, 4 runs

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, 1 run

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Wilkinson defends for a run.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

Cobb to Patil, wide

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

Cobb to Collis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Collis)

Cobb to Collis, 0 runs

no ball

Cobb to Collis, 0 runs

Cobb to Collis, 0 runs

Walker to Collis, 1 run

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

Walker to Collis, 0 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, 2 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Cobb to Collis, 1 run

Cobb to Wilkinson, 1 run

Walker to Wilkinson, 1 run

Walker to Wilkinson, wide

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Walker to Wilkinson, 4 runs

Walker to Collis, 1 run

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, wide

Cobb to Wilkinson, wide

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Cobb to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Walker to Collis, 1 run

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 2 runs

Walker to Wilkinson, 1 run

Walker to Wilkinson, 4 runs

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Walker to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Walker to Wilkinson, 4 runs

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

Porter to Collis, 2 runs

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 1 run

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run

Lambert to Collis, leg bye

Lambert to Collis, 4 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Porter to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 2 runs

Lambert to Wilkinson, 1 run

Lambert to Wilkinson, 0 runs

Lambert to Wilkinson, 4 runs

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Collis, 4 runs

Lambert to Adams, 0 runs

Lambert to Adams, 4 runs

Lambert to Adams, wide

Lambert to Adams, 0 runs

Lambert to Adams, 0 runs

Lambert to Adams, 4 runs

Shearn to Adams, 1 run

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

Shearn to Adams, 4 runs

Shearn to Adams, 4 runs

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 4 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

Shearn to Collis, 1 run

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Adams, 1 run

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

Shearn to Adams, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Collis, 0 runs

Lambert to Adams, 1 run

Lambert to Adams, 4 runs

Lambert to Collis, 1 run

Lambert to Adams, 1 run

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Shearn to Adams, 1 run

Shearn to Collis, 1 run

Shearn to Collis, 0 runs

Johnson to Cobb, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cobb)

Johnson to Cobb, 0 runs

Johnson to Walker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Walker)

Johnson to Porter, 1 run

Johnson to Walker, leg bye

Johnson to Walker, 0 runs

Buckle to Walker, 1 run

Buckle to Walker, 0 runs

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

Buckle to Walker, 1 run

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

Buckle to Porter, 0 runs

Buckle to Porter, wide

Johnson to Porter, 1 run

Johnson to Walker, 1 run

Johnson to Porter, 1 run

Johnson to Porter, 0 runs

Johnson to Porter, 2 runs

Johnson to Walker, 1 run

Buckle to Walker, 1 run

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

Buckle to Porter, 2 runs

Buckle to Porter, 4 runs

Buckle to Walker, 1 run

Buckle to Shearn, appeal, wicket (caught - Shearn)

Green to Porter, 0 runs

Green to Shearn, leg bye

Green to Shearn, 0 runs

Green to Shearn, 1 run

Green to Shearn, 0 runs

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

Buckle to Shearn, 1 run

Buckle to Lambert, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lambert)

Buckle to Porter, 1 run

Buckle to Lambert, 1 run

Buckle to Lambert, 4 runs

Green to Lambert, 1 run

Green to Lambert, 0 runs

Green to Lambert, 2 runs

Green to Porter, 1 run

Green to Porter, 4 runs

Green to Lambert, 1 run

Tulloch to Lambert, 1 run

Tulloch to Lambert, 0 runs

Porter plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

37.3 4

FOUR MORE! Porter plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.