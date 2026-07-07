Match details Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026

List a

GLA
GLA
SUS
SUS

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersEllis Bea, Gammon Bethan, Jackson Eve, Lambert Charlotte, McColl Megan, Parfitt Lauren, Phillips Sara, Porter Gemma, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Tulloch Poppy, Westley Jasmine
Benchno information yet

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersAdams Mollie, Buckle Anna, Collis Izzy, Curling Lottie, Doherty Kali-Ann, Gentry Indigo, Gibb Daisy, Green Chiara Marisa, Harvey Beth, Johnson Bella, Lewis Anna, Mullins Faye, O'Neill Eve, Patil Shristi, Pedley Georgie, Stanley Talitha, Wilkinson Phoebe
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet