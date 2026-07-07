Squads Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026

List a

GLA
GLA
SUS
SUS

Playing

GLA
GLA
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Ellis Bea

no information yet

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Bench

GLA
GLA
SUS
SUS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet