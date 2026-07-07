Squads Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Collis Izzy
batsman
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Curling Lottie
no information yet
McColl Megan
all rounder
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
bowler
Match has not started yet