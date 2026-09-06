Highlights The Blaze vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.09.2026
Groves to Holland, 4 runs
Groves to Holland, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
Hazell defends for a pair of runs.
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
Groves to Hazell, 1 run
Groves to Hazell, 0 runs
Groves to Hazell, 0 runs
Groves to Hazell, 0 runs
Groves to Hazell, 0 runs
Groves to Holland, 1 run
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Holland, 1 run
KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
Groves to Holland, 0 runs
Groves to Holland, 2 runs
Groves to Holland, 0 runs
Groves to Holland, 0 runs
Groves to Holland, 2 runs
Groves to Holland, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, wide
KE Bryce to Hazell, wide
KE Bryce to Luff, appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)
KE Bryce to Holland, 1 run
Groves to Luff, 0 runs
Groves to Holland, 1 run
Groves to Holland, 0 runs
Groves to Holland, 0 runs
Groves to Holland, wide
Groves to Luff, 3 runs
Groves to Luff, 4 runs
Gordon to Holland, 0 runs
Gordon to Luff, 1 run
Gordon to Luff, 0 runs
Gordon to Luff, 4 runs
Gordon to Holland, 1 run
Gordon to Luff, leg bye
KE Bryce to Holland, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Luff, 3 runs
Gordon to Holland, 4 runs
Gordon to Holland, 0 runs
Gordon to Luff, 1 run
Gordon to Luff, 0 runs
Gordon to Luff, 4 runs
Gordon to Holland, 1 run
KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Luff, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Luff, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs
Gordon to Luff, 1 run
Gordon to Holland, 1 run
Gordon to Luff, 1 run
Gordon to Luff, 4 runs
Gordon to Luff, 0 runs
Gordon to Luff, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Holland, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Luff, 1 run
KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs
Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs
Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs
Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Luff, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, appeal, wicket (caught - Corney)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, 3 wides
Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Corney, 4 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Ballinger to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 1 run
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs