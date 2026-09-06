Highlights The Blaze vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.09.2026

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List a

BLA
BLA
SOM
SOM

(0 ov.) 99/3

23.2
4

Groves to Holland, 4 runs

23.1
.

Groves to Holland, 0 runs

22.6
2

KE Bryce to Hazell, 2 runs

22.5
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

22.4
2

Hazell defends for a pair of runs.

22.3
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

22.2
4

KE Bryce to Hazell, 4 runs

22.1
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

21.6
1

Groves to Hazell, 1 run

21.5
.

Groves to Hazell, 0 runs

21.4
.

Groves to Hazell, 0 runs

21.3
.

Groves to Hazell, 0 runs

21.2
.

Groves to Hazell, 0 runs

21.1
1

Groves to Holland, 1 run

20.6
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

20.5
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

20.4
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

20.3
1

KE Bryce to Holland, 1 run

20.2
1

KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run

20.1
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

19.6
.

Groves to Holland, 0 runs

19.5
2

Groves to Holland, 2 runs

19.4
.

Groves to Holland, 0 runs

19.3
.

Groves to Holland, 0 runs

19.2
2

Groves to Holland, 2 runs

19.1
.

Groves to Holland, 0 runs

18.6
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

18.5
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

18.4
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

18.3
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

18.3
1

KE Bryce to Hazell, wide

18.3
1

KE Bryce to Hazell, wide

18.2
W

KE Bryce to Luff, appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)

18.1
1

KE Bryce to Holland, 1 run

17.6
.

Groves to Luff, 0 runs

17.5
1

Groves to Holland, 1 run

17.4
.

Groves to Holland, 0 runs

17.3
.

Groves to Holland, 0 runs

17.3
1

Groves to Holland, wide

17.2
3

Groves to Luff, 3 runs

17.1
4

Groves to Luff, 4 runs

16.6
.

Gordon to Holland, 0 runs

16.5
1

Gordon to Luff, 1 run

16.4
.

Gordon to Luff, 0 runs

16.3
4

Gordon to Luff, 4 runs

16.2
1

Gordon to Holland, 1 run

16.1
1

Gordon to Luff, leg bye

15.6
4

KE Bryce to Holland, 4 runs

15.5
.

KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs

15.4
.

KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs

15.3
.

KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs

15.2
.

KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs

15.1
3

KE Bryce to Luff, 3 runs

14.6
4

Gordon to Holland, 4 runs

14.5
.

Gordon to Holland, 0 runs

14.4
1

Gordon to Luff, 1 run

14.3
.

Gordon to Luff, 0 runs

14.2
4

Gordon to Luff, 4 runs

14.1
1

Gordon to Holland, 1 run

13.6
.

KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs

13.5
.

KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs

13.4
4

KE Bryce to Luff, 4 runs

13.3
2

KE Bryce to Luff, 2 runs

13.2
.

KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs

13.1
.

KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs

12.6
1

Gordon to Luff, 1 run

12.5
1

Gordon to Holland, 1 run

12.4
1

Gordon to Luff, 1 run

12.3
4

Gordon to Luff, 4 runs

12.2
.

Gordon to Luff, 0 runs

12.1
4

Gordon to Luff, 4 runs

11.6
.

KE Bryce to Holland, 0 runs

11.5
4

KE Bryce to Holland, 4 runs

11.4
1

KE Bryce to Luff, 1 run

11.3
.

KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs

11.2
.

KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs

11.1
.

KE Bryce to Luff, 0 runs

10.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

10.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

10.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run

10.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 1 run

10.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run

10.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

9.6
.

Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs

9.5
.

Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs

9.4
.

Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs

9.3
.

Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs

9.2
1

Ballinger to Luff, 1 run

9.1
4

Ballinger to Luff, 4 runs

8.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

8.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

8.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

8.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

8.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

8.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run

7.6
.

Ballinger to Holland, 0 runs

7.5
1

Ballinger to Luff, 1 run

7.4
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

7.3
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

7.2
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

7.1
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

6.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

6.5
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, appeal, wicket (caught - Corney)

6.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, 0 runs

6.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, 0 runs

6.3
3

Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, 3 wides

6.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Corney, 0 runs

6.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run

5.6
4

Ballinger to Corney, 4 runs

5.5
W

Ballinger to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

5.4
1

Ballinger to Luff, 1 run

5.3
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

5.2
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

5.1
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

4.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

4.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

4.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

4.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

4.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

4.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run

3.6
1

Ballinger to Luff, 1 run

3.5
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

3.4
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

3.3
1

Ballinger to Odgers, 1 run

3.2
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

3.1
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

2.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

2.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

2.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

2.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

2.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

2.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

1.6
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

1.5
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

1.4
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

1.3
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

1.2
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

1.1
1

Ballinger to Luff, 1 run

0.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

0.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run

0.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

0.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

0.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 1 run

0.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs