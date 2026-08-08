Squads The Blaze vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.09.2026

List a

BLA
BLA
SOM
SOM

Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Andrews Maria

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Davis Ruby

batsman

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Harris Lola

no information yet

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Knott Charli

all rounder

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Willis Bea

no information yet

Bench

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SOM
SOM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet