Squads The Blaze vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.09.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Corney Emma
batsman
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Davis Ruby
batsman
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Harris Lola
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Holland Niamh
bowler
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Jones Emma
no information yet
Knight Heather
batsman
Kelly Marie
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Phillips Charley
batsman
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Willis Bea
no information yet
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Match has not started yet