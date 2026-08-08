Match details The Blaze vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.09.2026

List a

BLA
BLA
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersAndrews Maria, Ballinger Grace, Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Claridge Ella, Elwiss Georgia, Gordon Kirstie, Groves Josie, Higham Lucy, Jones Amy, Jones Emma, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Barnes Olivia, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Griffiths Alex, Harris Lola, Hazell Jess, Holland Niamh, Jones Katie, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Luff Sophie Natasha, Odgers Rebecca, Robbins Mollie, Skelton Chloe, Vukusic Erin, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet